8 Spring Mini Trends That Are Going to Last—I Promise
The term "microtrend" is one we use carefully here at Who What Wear. Some microtrends are created with the sole purpose of sparking a viral moment sprinkled with shock and awe. Those are not the kind we're interested in. Instead, as a season unfolds, we like to keep a close eye on the way in which the larger trends we've seen on the runways are actually being translated and worn in real life. Subtler offshoots of the creations we see on the catwalk, they pack just as much of a current feel as some of the more directional alternatives you might see but they're dialled down enough to feel relevant for the long run.
Spring 2024 has barely made itself known but, already, I'm beginning to see some excellent and very stylish microtrends come into play. From the print that's taking over right now but is proving most-covetable worn in a particular way to the flat-shoe style fashion people have started trading in their boots for.
Keep scrolling to see the eight spring 2024 microtrends that will make our outfits feel fresh this season and have staying power for future springs, too.
SPRING 2024 MICROTRENDS TO TRY
1. LEOPARD TROUSERS
Style Notes: Leopard print is one of the biggest trends of spring, no contest. An offshoot from the "mob wife" aesthetic that's still present but also a key motif on the runway, its fate was sealed from the moment 2024 began. Now, however, we're starting to see very particular ways fashion people are choosing to wear it and, surprisingly, trousers seem to be the go-to. Choose from tailored styles or jeans, so long as they feature a big-cat print, they'll be in.
2. WAISTCOATS OVER TEES
Style Notes: If you're anything like me then chances are you've already invested in a tailored waistcoat co-ord and are counting down to the warmer days when you can confidently wear it once more—without the need for a coat, that is. Until that opporuntity presents itself, take your cues from stylish social media dressers, who I keep seeing layering their waistcoats over tees. So '90s. So cool.
COS
3. STUDDED BELTS
Style Notes: Khaite's Benny belt has become one of the most in-demand accessories of 2024 so far. Crafted from a hardwearing, thick black leather and embellished with jumbo silver studs and a western-adjacent buckle, the belt is a cult item in its own right. Stock levels have been largely depleted since January, so it makes sense that other brands have begun serving up their own studded-belt alts. With styles at a variety of price points, I know the studded-belt microtrend is only going to feel more prevalent as the season progresses.
4. WHITE CIRCLE SKIRTS
Style Notes: As soon as the brighter days roll around, it's like a switch is flicked inside of me, and all I want to wear is white. It still feels a touch too soon to dust off my white cotton dresses, so I'll get my fix by way of one of the many, many white midi and maxi skirts that are on the market. With a full silhouette that makes the wearer look as if they're walking on air, add to the elegant feel of the piece by styling it with a fitted blazer, ballet flats and demure drop earrings.
5. JUMBO BEAD NECKLACES
Style Notes: Jewellery has the power to change the tone of any look, and while last year was all about the statement stud earring (we have Bottega Veneta to thank for that), for 2024, the chunky theme continues but, this time, it's all about jumbo bead necklaces. Almost choker in length, these necklaces look their chicest sat just above the collarbone and will help you breathe a new lease of life into even your most-worn pieces.
6. DENIM ON DENIM
Style Notes: All-denim outfits were prevalent on the spring/summer 2024 runways and are set to be just as big for autumn, too. One of the easiest microtrends to replicate from your own wardrobe (that's assuming you own a pair of jeans and either a denim shirt, jacket or top), as a Canadian citizen, consider this your official invitation to try your hand at our national tuxedo.
7. BUTTERMILK YELLOW
Style Notes: Shake up your roster of neutral clothing with the addition of something in this expensive-looking, pale yellow tone. Just as versatile as any beige, camel or taupe piece, but considerably more "fashion", wear this colour with your basics for an instant refresh, or try clashing with other classic spring colours.
8. TWO-TONE LOAFERS
Style Notes: I used to teeter around in high heels all the time but now, I only have eyes (and feet?) for flats. Between ballet shoes and slingbacks, I thought I'd worked my way through every flat shoe I could, including loafers. However, one look at my FYP confirms that there's a fresh trend I should be trying in 2024; that being two-tone loafers. Choose between black, tan or navy as your darker base, then let the white and ecru panels make them all the more spring-worthy.
