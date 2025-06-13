The Expensive-Looking Sandal Color Every Fashion Person Is Wearing With Shorts and Dresses (Hint: It's Not Navy)
It's not brown either.
Summer’s official arrival is just a week away, and in fashion terms, that means one thing: sandal season is here. At Who What Wear, we’ve been keeping you abreast on all the key sandal trends for 2025, from jelly flats and kitten-heeled flip-flops to suede slides. Now, it’s time to spotlight one standout color trend making waves: red.
Enter Zoë Kravitz, who just gave us the perfect example of how to wear this bold shade. Spotted strolling through New York City this week, Kravitz wore an all-gray look featuring a cropped tee and foldover bike shorts. But the real star of her outfit? A pair of red jelly flip-flops from The Row (yes, the sold-out ones).
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row sandals
At first glance, red sandals might seem like an unexpected pick, but as Kravitz proves, they’re an effortless way to inject color into a neutral outfit. Even before her street style moment, fashion insiders from Paris to L.A. have been embracing red sandals, whether flip-flops or strappy flats. The verdict? They’re officially a chic and versatile must-have.
Scroll on to shop our favorite red sandals to pair with everything from bike shorts to dresses—perfect for Pilates, weekend brunch, or spontaneous summer drinks.
Shop the best red sandals
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
