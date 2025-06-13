The Expensive-Looking Sandal Color Every Fashion Person Is Wearing With Shorts and Dresses (Hint: It's Not Navy)

It's not brown either.

Zoe wears a bandana, gray t-shirt, and gray bike shorts with red sandals.
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
By
published
in News

Summer’s official arrival is just a week away, and in fashion terms, that means one thing: sandal season is here. At Who What Wear, we’ve been keeping you abreast on all the key sandal trends for 2025, from jelly flats and kitten-heeled flip-flops to suede slides. Now, it’s time to spotlight one standout color trend making waves: red.

Enter Zoë Kravitz, who just gave us the perfect example of how to wear this bold shade. Spotted strolling through New York City this week, Kravitz wore an all-gray look featuring a cropped tee and foldover bike shorts. But the real star of her outfit? A pair of red jelly flip-flops from The Row (yes, the sold-out ones).

Zoe kravitz wears a gray t-shirt, gray bike shorts, red sandals, and bandana in her hair.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row sandals

At first glance, red sandals might seem like an unexpected pick, but as Kravitz proves, they’re an effortless way to inject color into a neutral outfit. Even before her street style moment, fashion insiders from Paris to L.A. have been embracing red sandals, whether flip-flops or strappy flats. The verdict? They’re officially a chic and versatile must-have.

Scroll on to shop our favorite red sandals to pair with everything from bike shorts to dresses—perfect for Pilates, weekend brunch, or spontaneous summer drinks.

Shop the best red sandals

Jeffrey Campbell Beach Thong Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Beach Thong Sandals

These are a great alternative to Kravitz's $600 pair.

Leather Flip Flops
COS
Leather Flip Flops

This silhouette is sleek and looks stunning when paired with a white cotton poplin dress.

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals

The entire Who What Wear editorial team is obsessed with these Toteme-like kitten heels.

Vincenza Thong Sandal
Reformation
Vincenza Thong Sandals

Minimalist dressers will love the clean lines on these.

Vorisvina Red Flat Sandals for Women Adjustable Metallic Buckle Ankle Strap Slide Sandals Comfortable Pointed Open Toe Slip on Sandal
VorisVina
Red Flat Sandals

Why spend $500 on the designer pair when you can get this alternative for just $45.

Khaite, Loop Flat Sandal in Rebel Leather
Khaite
Loop Flat Sandal in Rebel Leather

The style set can't stop raving about the beaded version, but I believe the red patent-leather iteration looks more polished.

Madewell, The Chiara Kitten Heel Thong Sandal
Madewell
The Chiara Kitten Heel Thong Sandal

Red suede? Yes, please.

Loeffler Randall Women's Lara Strappy Flat Sandals, Red, 5.5 Medium Us
Loeffler Randall
Lara Strappy Flat Sandals

The silver embellishment makes these feel special.

Square Toe Lily Sandal
TKEES
Square Toe Lily Sandal

Style these with a bikini and a sarong or trousers and a tank top.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸