The Expensive-Looking Sandal Color Every Fashion Person Is Wearing With Shorts and Dresses (Hint: It's Not Navy)

Summer’s official arrival is just a week away, and in fashion terms, that means one thing: sandal season is here. At Who What Wear, we’ve been keeping you abreast on all the key sandal trends for 2025, from jelly flats and kitten-heeled flip-flops to suede slides. Now, it’s time to spotlight one standout color trend making waves: red.

Enter Zoë Kravitz, who just gave us the perfect example of how to wear this bold shade. Spotted strolling through New York City this week, Kravitz wore an all-gray look featuring a cropped tee and foldover bike shorts. But the real star of her outfit? A pair of red jelly flip-flops from The Row (yes, the sold-out ones).

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row sandals

At first glance, red sandals might seem like an unexpected pick, but as Kravitz proves, they’re an effortless way to inject color into a neutral outfit. Even before her street style moment, fashion insiders from Paris to L.A. have been embracing red sandals, whether flip-flops or strappy flats. The verdict? They’re officially a chic and versatile must-have.

Scroll on to shop our favorite red sandals to pair with everything from bike shorts to dresses—perfect for Pilates, weekend brunch, or spontaneous summer drinks.

Shop the best red sandals