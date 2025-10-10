It's Here: The Elegant Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Trading Kitten Heels For

When it comes to shoe trends in 2025, the clear preference is that they be elegant. In fact, that's been the case for several years, which is why kitten heels have been so popular for so many seasons (that, and the walkable heel, which equals comfort). But since kitten heels have been popular for so long, it's understandable that people are seeking something fresher for fall and beyond. And that fresh shoe trend is none other than the one Elizabeth Olsen just wore in L.A. (well, Burbank specifically): high-vamp pumps.
My fellow editor, Eliza, actually reported on the high-vamp pump trend last month, and it's coming to fruition more and more by the day. Olsen opted to wear the buzzy Phoebe Philo Club Slippers in burgundy, which she paired with black jeans, a button-down shirt, and a camel sweater vest. She looked every bit the low-key fashion girl, especially given that she paired the pumps with thin white socks. Aside from the high vamp of the shoe, another key feature of this trend is the block heel, which is a significant pivot from the kitten heels we've all been wearing for months on end. So, if you're ready to add a dose of elegance to your fall wardrobe via a fresh walkable heel trend, keep scrolling to shop my picks of the best high-vamp pumps on the market (including the Phoebe Philo pair Olsen is wearing, of course.).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.