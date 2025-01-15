Katie Holmes Left White Pants in the Dust for This Pretty Color Trend

As random as it may seem, celebrities love wearing white pants in the winter. You have to admit that it looks fresh and cool amid a sea of dark colors. Katie Holmes is one celeb who certainly plays around with pant color trends, and she just wore one that signals she's ready for spring.

The other day in midtown NYC, Holmes was photographed in not white pants, but a white-adjacent pair that's even prettier: pale yellow pants (or butter yellow, as the fashion folks say). While indeed a color trend this season, butter yellow has been a bit more under the radar than some other color trends, but with spring slowly inching closer, I predict it'll only grow in popularity from here. And as Holmes just displayed, a pair of yellow pants is a great way to embrace it.

So how to wear the trend, you ask? Butter yellow is a fairly versatile color, so just try swapping it for white or camel pants, or even black ones. Holmes wore hers with a black coat, pale-green sweater, and white sneakers, and she looks perfectly put-together if you ask me. With that, keep scrolling to shop some of the best yellow pants I've come across this season.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Aspinal of London East West Leather Tote Bag ($370); Autry sneakers

Shop Butter Yellow Pants

LESET Lauren Pocket Pants in Chamomile $160 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Knit Pants in Custard $128 SHOP NOW

LIONESS Leo Pants in Butter $89 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Heritage Fleece Jogger Pants in Sunflower Sands $98 SHOP NOW

Posse Rio Trousers in Dusty Citron $309 SHOP NOW

JACQUEMUS Sauge Pleated Woven Straight-Leg Pants in Pale Yellow $740 $370 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans in Yellow $90 $72 SHOP NOW

Staud Grayson Pants in Ecru $345 SHOP NOW

CAMI NYC Davina Pants in Sunlight $295 $166 SHOP NOW