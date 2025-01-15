Katie Holmes Left White Pants in the Dust for This Pretty Color Trend
As random as it may seem, celebrities love wearing white pants in the winter. You have to admit that it looks fresh and cool amid a sea of dark colors. Katie Holmes is one celeb who certainly plays around with pant color trends, and she just wore one that signals she's ready for spring.
The other day in midtown NYC, Holmes was photographed in not white pants, but a white-adjacent pair that's even prettier: pale yellow pants (or butter yellow, as the fashion folks say). While indeed a color trend this season, butter yellow has been a bit more under the radar than some other color trends, but with spring slowly inching closer, I predict it'll only grow in popularity from here. And as Holmes just displayed, a pair of yellow pants is a great way to embrace it.
So how to wear the trend, you ask? Butter yellow is a fairly versatile color, so just try swapping it for white or camel pants, or even black ones. Holmes wore hers with a black coat, pale-green sweater, and white sneakers, and she looks perfectly put-together if you ask me. With that, keep scrolling to shop some of the best yellow pants I've come across this season.
On Katie Holmes: Aspinal of London East West Leather Tote Bag ($370); Autry sneakers
Shop Butter Yellow Pants
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
