Katie Holmes Left White Pants in the Dust for This Pretty Color Trend

As random as it may seem, celebrities love wearing white pants in the winter. You have to admit that it looks fresh and cool amid a sea of dark colors. Katie Holmes is one celeb who certainly plays around with pant color trends, and she just wore one that signals she's ready for spring.

The other day in midtown NYC, Holmes was photographed in not white pants, but a white-adjacent pair that's even prettier: pale yellow pants (or butter yellow, as the fashion folks say). While indeed a color trend this season, butter yellow has been a bit more under the radar than some other color trends, but with spring slowly inching closer, I predict it'll only grow in popularity from here. And as Holmes just displayed, a pair of yellow pants is a great way to embrace it.

So how to wear the trend, you ask? Butter yellow is a fairly versatile color, so just try swapping it for white or camel pants, or even black ones. Holmes wore hers with a black coat, pale-green sweater, and white sneakers, and she looks perfectly put-together if you ask me. With that, keep scrolling to shop some of the best yellow pants I've come across this season.

Katie Holmes wearing a beanie, black coat, green sweater, and yellow pants in NYC

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Katie Holmes wearing a beanie, black coat, green sweater, and yellow pants in NYC

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Aspinal of London East West Leather Tote Bag ($370); Autry sneakers

Shop Butter Yellow Pants

Lauren Pocket Pant
LESET
Lauren Pocket Pants in Chamomile

Olina Knit Pant
Reformation
Olina Knit Pants in Custard

Leo Pant
LIONESS
Leo Pants in Butter

Heritage Fleece Jogger Pant
J.Crew
Heritage Fleece Jogger Pants in Sunflower Sands

Posse Rio Trousers
Posse
Rio Trousers in Dusty Citron

Sauge Pleated Woven Straight-Leg Pants
JACQUEMUS
Sauge Pleated Woven Straight-Leg Pants in Pale Yellow

Abercrombie & Fitch, Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans in Yellow
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans in Yellow

Staud Grayson Pants
Staud
Grayson Pants in Ecru

Davina Pant
CAMI NYC
Davina Pants in Sunlight

Straight-Leg Tweed/lurex Trousers
Maje
Straight-Leg Tweed/Lurex Trousers in Yellow

