As we've pointed out time and time again, Katie Holmes is a celebrity denim queen, who owns all of the latest trends and classics. But she also mixes things up with her off-duty outfits, throwing us who follow her style for a loop. That's exactly what she did earlier this week while photographed walking through NYC wearing a long camel coat. Instead of pairing it with denim, she took a cue from London girls, opting for pants in an on-trend color they often favor.

With the rise in popularity of the English countryside aesthetic (think, barn jackets), olive green is the versatile neutral color trend we're seeing more and more of these days—and fittingly, British girls wear it often, especially in the form of pants. Similarly, Holmes opted for a loose pair of casual olive green pants with her camel coat, sneakers, and beanie. And while jeans would've also worked quite well with this outfit, the olive green pants felt a tad fresher and more unique.

Keep scrolling to see how Holmes and a couple of our favorite London fashion girls styled their olive green pants, and shop a handful of excellent pairs for your own wardrobe.

Olive Green Pants on Katie Holmes

On Katie Holmes: The Frankie Shop Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat ($495)

Olive Green Pants on London Girls

