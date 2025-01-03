Katie Holmes Wore the Pant Color Trend That London Girls Regularly Swap Jeans For

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

As we've pointed out time and time again, Katie Holmes is a celebrity denim queen, who owns all of the latest trends and classics. But she also mixes things up with her off-duty outfits, throwing us who follow her style for a loop. That's exactly what she did earlier this week while photographed walking through NYC wearing a long camel coat. Instead of pairing it with denim, she took a cue from London girls, opting for pants in an on-trend color they often favor.

With the rise in popularity of the English countryside aesthetic (think, barn jackets), olive green is the versatile neutral color trend we're seeing more and more of these days—and fittingly, British girls wear it often, especially in the form of pants. Similarly, Holmes opted for a loose pair of casual olive green pants with her camel coat, sneakers, and beanie. And while jeans would've also worked quite well with this outfit, the olive green pants felt a tad fresher and more unique.

Keep scrolling to see how Holmes and a couple of our favorite London fashion girls styled their olive green pants, and shop a handful of excellent pairs for your own wardrobe.

Olive Green Pants on Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes wearing a camel coat and olive green pants

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Katie Holmes: The Frankie Shop Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat ($495)

Olive Green Pants on London Girls

Influencer wearing olive green pants

(Image credit: @monikh)

Influencer wearing olive green pants

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop My Olive Green Pant Picks

Mid Rise Twill Barrel Pants
Gap
Mid Rise Twill Barrel Pants in Olive Green

The Utility Wide-Leg Pant
Everlane
The Utility Wide-Leg Pant

The Weekender Straight-Leg Pant
Banana Republic
The Weekender Straight-Leg Pants in Spiced Green Olive

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pants in Olive Stripe

Nicole Pant
PISTOLA
Nicole Pants

Citizens of Humanity Marcelle Regenerative Cotton Cargo Pants
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Regenerative Cotton Cargo Pants in Costes

Barrel-Leg Twill Pants
H&M
Barrel-Leg Twill Pants

Madewell, The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in Drapey Twill in Faded Ivy
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in Drapey Twill in Faded Ivy

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Ricky Pants
Shopbop
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Ricky Pants

Relaxed Army Pant
Jenni Kayne
Relaxed Army Pants

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸