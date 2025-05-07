Winnie Harlow Wore Galliano Dior, '90s Moschino, and a Vintage Gucci Jackie to the Miami Grand Prix

Winnie Harlow grew up around cars. Though she didn't get her actual driver's license until last year—"my mom is such a horrible driver, so I was terrified to drive," Harlow tells me on a Zoom call ahead of the Miami Grand Prix—her father's career as a mechanic resulted in a life-long love for going fast. "In Jamaica, I was driving since I was a kid," she says, sitting on her dad's lap and riding behind him on his motorcycle.

Years later, not a lot has changed, at least when it comes to Harlow's interest in the world of automobiles. She's close friends with one of, if not the most recognizable talents in all of motorsport, Lewis Hamilton , resulting in frequent visits to the Formula 1 paddock to show her support. "My dad is also a fan of F1, and I just enjoy the energy of the sport, as well as the energy of being a fan and being around the fans," she says. Austin , Monaco , Las Vegas —she checks off F1 race venues like most people do tasks on their daily to-do lists. Her latest track? Miami, where she partnered up with eBay to curate vintage looks for the race weekend, all of which are now being auctioned off to raise money for a cause close to Harlow's heart. The proceeds from her curated collection of race-ready pieces—including Galliano Dior, '90s Moschino, vintage Cartier, and rare Gucci that all have a starting bid of just $57 (a nod to the number of laps drivers completed on race day)—will benefit Vitiligo Support International . "Being blessed enough to be at a place in my life where I can highlight things that are really important to me is a gift," Harlow says.

(Image credit: Courtesy of eBay)

The collection, eBay's Guaranteed Fit Drop collection , was curated in collaboration with the marketplace's Resident Stylist, Brie Welch , also known for her longtime styling partnership with Katie Holmes . The duo spent weeks scouring eBay's seemingly endless Authenticity Guarantee selection in an effort to source the very best pieces for Harlow's race-weekend ensembles. There's a vintage Gucci LBD with a leather halter neck, as well as a S/S 2004 Roberto Cavalli minidress. Rhude red-leather racing pants, a spring 2010 Moschino moto jacket, and Vetements reversible jeans are also staples of the collection. "It's really hard for me to choose," Harlow says when I ask her to pick favorites. "They all have a different vibe to them."

Welch and Harlow are true fashion veterans with years of experience shopping for (and wearing) vintage and plenty of tips and tricks for navigating the vast world of eBay. "For me, the most important thing when shopping online is making sure to look at measurements as well as sizing, because something could look so cute, but if you buy from someone who is in a different place in the world, their sizing might be different," Harlow says. Welch, an eBay shopper for over a decade, suggests utilizing Authenticity Guarantee vendors. "If I find a vendor that has one item I like, I'll click on that vendor, and they're probably going to have a whole slew of other things from that same collection [or brand]," she says. Plus, once you've done some searching, the suggested items at the bottom of the page become more personalized to your interests. "From there, it's like a fun spiral—like a death spiral—of fashion," says Welch. "But it's all pre-loved, so you know you're making a difference."

Winnie and Brie's eBay shopping tips:

Measurements > Numerical Sizes Utilize Authenticity Guarantee Vendors Explore Suggested Items Be Specific Avoid Buzzy Brands and Items

Being as specific as possible is another tip Welch swears by. "Not putting in 'Versace bags,'" but instead "tightening your search parameters," she says. She also suggests looking for brands that aren't turning over at a high rate. For instance, she has been sourcing Alberta Ferreti to satiate her interest in boho fashion instead of Chloé, given how ubiquitous Chloé's been since Chemena Kamali made her debut for the French brand. That way, you still get high-quality designer pieces without any of the surge pricing associated with virality.

(Image credit: Courtesy of eBay)

Tips like these allow eBay's race-weekend collection to look the way it does—full of rare, unique pieces that not just anyone has. Harlow's closet is flush with finds like that too, but they take searching, sometimes even for years. "I have these really beautiful Christian Dior boots. They're red with gold detailing of [that says] CD on the knees," she tells me. "I've been looking for these boots for about four years, and I haven't been able to find my size," she continues. "I actually didn't find my size—I opted for a size smaller, because everything has been like, three, four, or five sizes small—but I found one [pair] that was one size smaller, and I just went for it." Ecstatic is the word she used to describe that feeling. "I was so happy when they came in," she says.

Right now, until May 12, when the auctions officially end, you can achieve that same feeling of accomplishment and joy by bidding on a piece (or more) from Welch and Harlow's Miami Grand Prix Guaranteed Fit Drop collection. A new-to-you pair of Celine wedge boots? Clip-on earrings from the '80s? Gucci slingbacks? They're all for the taking right now on eBay. Let last weekend's on-track action unlock your competitive spirit. Bidding wars are encouraged, if not guaranteed.

Bid on eBay's Guaranteed Fit Drop collection from the Miami Grand Prix: