J.Lo Just Wore the Dated Shoe Trend That Magically Becomes Chic When Paired With White Jeans

Some people hoard shoes or are obsessed with bags, but for me, it's jeans. About 80% of my closet is filled with denim, mostly white jeans. I wear them in summer, fall, and winter because they are effortlessly chic and make anything I pair them with look expensive—even "dated" espadrilles. Don't believe it? Just look at Jennifer Lopez's recent outfit.
Over the weekend, J.Lo posted a series of photos on Instagram where she was sitting on a bicycle wearing white, cropped, straight-leg jeans paired with a crewneck sweatshirt and Celine espadrilles.
If espadrilles haven't crossed your mind lately, you're not alone. Seeing J.Lo style her Celine ones brought back many memories and made me wish I hadn't donated the pair I wore every day in middle school. To be clear, it's not just because they were designer that I thought they looked high-fashion—it's because of the white jeans. The light-wash denim with its minimalist design exudes sophistication, balancing the casual vibe of the espadrilles. Additionally, since the white jeans are a timeless style, they make the "dated" shoes look fitting for 2025, unlike if they were paired with a halter top and blue skinny jeans. Keep scrolling to see the look and find pieces to recreate it for late summer and early fall.
Get the Look
Gap
Vintagesoft Raglan Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt looks so nice. I'm shocked it's just $30.
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Ribcage straight-leg jeans are so iconic. Fashion people always come back to them for their flattering fit.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.