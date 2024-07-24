8 Iconic Designer Flat Shoes That Are Worth Investing In
Given my job (and my shoe obsession), I spend a lot of time thinking about and looking at designer shoes, and at some point down the line, I came to the conclusion that designer flats are the best shoe investment. I tend to wear my flat shoes the most, no matter the season, and since I choose carefully, I wear my designer flats for years, making them a worthy investment.
Because I love to talk about shoes, I'm here to share my list of iconic designer flats that are smart investments and bona fide outfit improvers. Some on this list have been around for years and will probably come as no surprise, while others are newer on the scene but are instant icons that will stand the test of time. Scroll on to shop these beloved designer flats if you're ready to add a pair of shoes you'll wear countless times to your wardrobe.
Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats are undoubtedly quirky, but that doesn't take away from their timelessness. (It's worth noting that the Tabis were first released in the late 1980s. The instantly recognizable split-toe flats are the cool girl's dream ballerinas.
Shop the Flats
Loro Piana Rebecca Flats
With their sleek almond toe and smooth leather, Loro Piana's Rebecca flats are the kind of low-key luxury everyone is craving in 2024 (and forever). They're the grown-up ballet flats you'll reach for time and time again.
Shop the Flats
Miu Miu Penny Loafers
There are many great Miu Miu flats on the market, but the Penny Loafers are the subtle style that you don't realize are wildly popular. The gold "penny" and tonal logo set them apart.
Shop the Flats
Alaïa Ballerina Flats
Alaïa's Ballerina Flats are everywhere right now, but they're so good that they're impossible to get sick of. Each new iteration the brand releases is even better than the last. Please never stop making them, Alaïa.
Shop the Flats
Tory Burch Pierced Slingbacks
Tory Burch's line of pierced shoes are so special, elegant, and cool. My jaw dropped the first time I saw them and I continue to covet them in every color. It's hardware done right.
Shop the Flats
The Row Mary Janes
The Row's Ava Mary Janes and newer Boheme style (that has a more elongated toe) played a big part in the recent resurgence of Mary Janes. Just like everything The Row makes, they're simple and elevated, and will never look dated.
Shop the Flats
Gucci Jordaan Loafers
The OG designer loafers are Gucci's Jordaan Loafers, with the iconic horsebit detail and pared-down look. They're made of the softest leather ever, and I've walked miles in them sans-blisters.
Shop the Flats
Chanel Ballet Flats
Last but not least, the ballet flats to end all ballet flats. Even before they were wildly trendy, Chanel's ballerinas were one of the most coveted shoes on the planet. I don't expect that to ever change.
Shop the Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Thank Me Later—I Found 42 On-Sale Luxury Finds
You *must* see them.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
These 30 Chic Pieces From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Make Any Outfit Instantly Look Expensive
Luxe vibes right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
If a Stylish Italian Woman Shopped the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, These 30 Chic Pieces Would Catch Her Eye
These are bound to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Luxury Jewelry Designer: 6 Investment Pieces That Will Last a Lifetime
Diamonds are Olivia Landau's best friend.
By Ana Escalante
-
The 33 Best Under-$1K Designer Finds From Mytheresa, Net-a-Porter, and Saks
Stunning options abound.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Spent 3 Hours Scouring Amazon Prime Day Shoe and Accessory Deals—39 Styles That Are So Worth It
These are the best of the bunch.
By Chichi Offor
-
29 Trendy Nordstrom Shoes That Just Blew Me Away—From Affordable to Designer
Trendy shoes are the best shoes.
By Allyson Payer
-
33 Summer Accessories I'm Shopping to Make My Basics Feel Brand-New
Because we all need a little rizz.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman