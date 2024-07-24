8 Iconic Designer Flat Shoes That Are Worth Investing In

Allyson Payer
By
published
inFeatures

Given my job (and my shoe obsession), I spend a lot of time thinking about and looking at designer shoes, and at some point down the line, I came to the conclusion that designer flats are the best shoe investment. I tend to wear my flat shoes the most, no matter the season, and since I choose carefully, I wear my designer flats for years, making them a worthy investment.

Because I love to talk about shoes, I'm here to share my list of iconic designer flats that are smart investments and bona fide outfit improvers. Some on this list have been around for years and will probably come as no surprise, while others are newer on the scene but are instant icons that will stand the test of time. Scroll on to shop these beloved designer flats if you're ready to add a pair of shoes you'll wear countless times to your wardrobe.

Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats

Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats are undoubtedly quirky, but that doesn't take away from their timelessness. (It's worth noting that the Tabis were first released in the late 1980s. The instantly recognizable split-toe flats are the cool girl's dream ballerinas.

Woman wearing Maison Margiela Tabi shoes

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Shop the Flats

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

Tabi Ballerina Flat
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Flats

Brown Tabi Ballerina Flats
Maison Margiela
Brown Tabi Ballerina Flats

Loro Piana Rebecca Flats

With their sleek almond toe and smooth leather, Loro Piana's Rebecca flats are the kind of low-key luxury everyone is craving in 2024 (and forever). They're the grown-up ballet flats you'll reach for time and time again.

Liv Perez wearing a leather jacket, black skirt, and Loro Piana Rebecca flats

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop the Flats

Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats

Loro Piana, Rebecca Cap-Toe Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Cap-Toe Ballet Flats

Loro Piana, Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats

Miu Miu Penny Loafers

There are many great Miu Miu flats on the market, but the Penny Loafers are the subtle style that you don't realize are wildly popular. The gold "penny" and tonal logo set them apart.

Woman wearing jeans and Miu Miu penny loafers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop the Flats

Penny Loafer
Miu Miu
Penny Loafers

Suede Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Suede Penny Loafers

Mixed Media Penny Loafer
Miu Miu
Mixed Media Penny Loafers

Alaïa Ballerina Flats

Alaïa's Ballerina Flats are everywhere right now, but they're so good that they're impossible to get sick of. Each new iteration the brand releases is even better than the last. Please never stop making them, Alaïa.

Woman wearing Alaia ballerinas

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop the Flats

Mesh Mary Jane Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

Alaïa, Criss Cross Patent Leather Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Criss Cross Patent Leather Ballet Flats

Tory Burch Pierced Slingbacks

Tory Burch's line of pierced shoes are so special, elegant, and cool. My jaw dropped the first time I saw them and I continue to covet them in every color. It's hardware done right.

Woman wearing a black dress and Tory Burch pierced flats

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Shop the Flats

Pierced Slingback
Tory Burch
Pierced Slingbacks in Perfect Black

Pierced Slingback
Tory Burch
Pierced Slingbacks in Red

Pierced Slingback
Tory Burch
Pierced Slingbacks in Cream Corn

The Row Mary Janes

The Row's Ava Mary Janes and newer Boheme style (that has a more elongated toe) played a big part in the recent resurgence of Mary Janes. Just like everything The Row makes, they're simple and elevated, and will never look dated.

Woman wearing a white dress and The Row Mary Janes

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop the Flats

The Row, Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
The Row
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Boheme Mary Jane
The Row
Boheme Mary Janes

The Row, Ava Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Ava Leather Ballet Flats

Gucci Jordaan Loafers

The OG designer loafers are Gucci's Jordaan Loafers, with the iconic horsebit detail and pared-down look. They're made of the softest leather ever, and I've walked miles in them sans-blisters.

Woman wearing pink pants and Gucci Jordaan loafers

(Image credit: @allypayer)

Shop the Flats

Gucci, Jordaan Loafers in Rosso Ancora
Gucci
Jordaan Loafers in Rosso Ancora

Jordaan Horsebit-Detailed Leather Loafers
Gucci
Jordaan Horsebit-Detailed Leather Loafers in Black

Jordaan Horsebit-Detailed Suede Loafers
Gucci
Jordaan Horsebit-Detailed Suede Loafers in Sand

Chanel Ballet Flats

Last but not least, the ballet flats to end all ballet flats. Even before they were wildly trendy, Chanel's ballerinas were one of the most coveted shoes on the planet. I don't expect that to ever change.

Anouk Yve wearing Chanel ballet flats

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Flats

Chanel, 2024 Interlocking CC Logo Ballet Flats
Chanel
2024 Interlocking CC Logo Ballet Flats

Chanel, Cloth Ballet Flats
Chanel
Cloth Ballet Flats

Chanel, Cambon Leather Ballet Flats
Chanel
Cambon Leather Ballet Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

