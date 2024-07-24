8 Iconic Designer Flat Shoes That Are Worth Investing In

Given my job (and my shoe obsession), I spend a lot of time thinking about and looking at designer shoes, and at some point down the line, I came to the conclusion that designer flats are the best shoe investment. I tend to wear my flat shoes the most, no matter the season, and since I choose carefully, I wear my designer flats for years, making them a worthy investment.

Because I love to talk about shoes, I'm here to share my list of iconic designer flats that are smart investments and bona fide outfit improvers. Some on this list have been around for years and will probably come as no surprise, while others are newer on the scene but are instant icons that will stand the test of time. Scroll on to shop these beloved designer flats if you're ready to add a pair of shoes you'll wear countless times to your wardrobe.

Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats

Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats are undoubtedly quirky, but that doesn't take away from their timelessness. (It's worth noting that the Tabis were first released in the late 1980s. The instantly recognizable split-toe flats are the cool girl's dream ballerinas.

Shop the Flats

Maison Margiela Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats $890 SHOP NOW

Maison Margiela Tabi Ballerina Flats $990 SHOP NOW

Maison Margiela Brown Tabi Ballerina Flats $890 $552 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana Rebecca Flats

With their sleek almond toe and smooth leather, Loro Piana's Rebecca flats are the kind of low-key luxury everyone is craving in 2024 (and forever). They're the grown-up ballet flats you'll reach for time and time again.

Shop the Flats

Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats $920 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana Rebecca Cap-Toe Ballet Flats $1075 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats $920 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Penny Loafers

There are many great Miu Miu flats on the market, but the Penny Loafers are the subtle style that you don't realize are wildly popular. The gold "penny" and tonal logo set them apart.

Shop the Flats

Miu Miu Penny Loafers $1170 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Suede Penny Loafers $1150 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Mixed Media Penny Loafers $1170 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Ballerina Flats

Alaïa's Ballerina Flats are everywhere right now, but they're so good that they're impossible to get sick of. Each new iteration the brand releases is even better than the last. Please never stop making them, Alaïa.

Shop the Flats

Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats $890 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats $1290 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Criss Cross Patent Leather Ballet Flats $1050 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Slingbacks

Tory Burch's line of pierced shoes are so special, elegant, and cool. My jaw dropped the first time I saw them and I continue to covet them in every color. It's hardware done right.

Shop the Flats

Tory Burch Pierced Slingbacks in Perfect Black $358 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Slingbacks in Red $358 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Slingbacks in Cream Corn $358 SHOP NOW

The Row Mary Janes

The Row's Ava Mary Janes and newer Boheme style (that has a more elongated toe) played a big part in the recent resurgence of Mary Janes. Just like everything The Row makes, they're simple and elevated, and will never look dated.

Shop the Flats

The Row Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats $990 SHOP NOW

The Row Boheme Mary Janes $990 SHOP NOW

The Row Ava Leather Ballet Flats $820 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jordaan Loafers

The OG designer loafers are Gucci's Jordaan Loafers, with the iconic horsebit detail and pared-down look. They're made of the softest leather ever, and I've walked miles in them sans-blisters.

Shop the Flats

Gucci Jordaan Loafers in Rosso Ancora $990 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jordaan Horsebit-Detailed Leather Loafers in Black $990 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jordaan Horsebit-Detailed Suede Loafers in Sand $990 SHOP NOW

Chanel Ballet Flats

Last but not least, the ballet flats to end all ballet flats. Even before they were wildly trendy, Chanel's ballerinas were one of the most coveted shoes on the planet. I don't expect that to ever change.

Shop the Flats

Chanel 2024 Interlocking CC Logo Ballet Flats $1625 SHOP NOW

Chanel Cloth Ballet Flats $1208 SHOP NOW