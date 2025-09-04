I Know You're a Fashion Person If You Wear This Classic Bag Color Instead of Black

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a black button-up, white T-shirt, black skirt, black flats, and brown leather bag
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Listen. I’ll admit I rarely step out of the house with a bag that isn’t black. The simple and chic color has never failed me. The color goes with literally everything. Yet the fashion set has their eyes set on a color that’s not only fall-friendly but just as elegant and versatile: caramel brown. I know the color isn’t groundbreaking, but when Jennifer Lawrence was recently spotted wearing a warm-toned brown bag with her black-and-white outfit, I was reminded how chic it is to swap a black bag out for a caramel one.

Her look was cool, laid-back, and very easy to re-create. She wore a black button-down top layered over her white T-shirt, an A-line skirt, and black flats. And over her shoulder, she had a gorgeous, lush caramel brown Loewe Squeeze Bag. The choice of a brown bag elevated the outfit just as much as a black one would, if not more, as it’s a pop of color but also another neutral. J.Law’s styling choices have been top-tier lately, and this look is no exception. I love how she’s defining fashion rules for herself. Whoever said not to mix black and brown never saw a look like this before. I, for one, will be wearing my next black-and-white outfit with a brown bag instead of a black one. If you want to do the same, keep scrolling to find the right bag for you and re-create Lawrence’s look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dissh Ryker Relaxed Blazer ($260); Deiji Studios Angle Midi Skirt ($175); The Row flats; Loewe Medium Squeeze Bag in Nappa Lambskin ($5200); Heaven Mayhem Sloane Sunglasses ($190)

