I Know You're a Fashion Person If You Wear This Classic Bag Color Instead of Black

Listen. I’ll admit I rarely step out of the house with abag that isn’t black. The simple and chic color has never failed me. The color goes with literally everything. Yet the fashion set has their eyes set on a color that’s not onlyfall-friendly but just as elegant and versatile: caramelbrown. I know the color isn’t groundbreaking, but whenJennifer Lawrence was recently spotted wearing a warm-toned brown bag with herblack-and-white outfit, I was reminded how chic it is to swap a black bag out for a caramel one.
Her look was cool, laid-back, and very easy to re-create. She wore a blackbutton-down top layered over herwhite T-shirt, anA-line skirt, andblack flats. And over her shoulder, she had a gorgeous, lush caramel brown Loewe Squeeze Bag. The choice of a brown bag elevated the outfit just as much as a black one would, if not more, as it’s a pop of color but also another neutral. J.Law’s styling choices have been top-tier lately, and this look is no exception. I love how she’s defining fashion rules for herself. Whoever said not to mix black and brown never saw a look like this before. I, for one, will be wearing my next black-and-white outfit with a brown bag instead of a black one. If you want to do the same, keep scrolling to find the right bag for you and re-create Lawrence’s look.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.