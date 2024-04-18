At the Risk of Looking "Cheap", Our Editors Won’t Be Wearing These 5 Trends Anytime Soon

I think it's safe to say that no one dresses with the intention of looking deliberately "cheap". Whatever your aesthetic, if you've found yourself on Who What Wear, chances are you dress with purpose and think a lot about how your outfits work to convey who you are. Regardless of how much you spend, you want to look your own version of put together and stylish. This is a sentiment you share with our editors, who have spent the majority of their careers sharing the trends they believe will have a positive impact on your outfits, which designer pieces are really worth it, and ways to look expensive without breaking the bank. Today, however, I've asked them to be especially candid and to share the trends they think can look a little cheap if not done well.

When you're an editor, you have to learn to be impartial—you can't merely showcase pieces you would buy or are interested in. You have to see value beyond that and be able to identify items and trends that might not speak to you, but still have value in the wider fashion conversation. However, I'm affording out editors the opportunity to share the pieces they personally wouldn't wear now, as well as what they deem to be a more expensive-looking alternative that they prefer. I must stress, however, that these are personal observations and feelings—you don't have to agree with them and, if you happen to love one of the trends a specific editor doesn't, there's nothing wrong with that. Chances our, there's a different editor who'll be on your side of the argument.

Still, in the interest of encouraging a fashion democracy, below are six trends our editors think can look cheap from time to time and are subsequently pausing on, balanced out with the alternatives they'll be wearing instead this season. From shoes to tops to jeans, see what they said below.

Pausing: Vinyl Shoes

Wearing: Mesh Shoes

(Image credit: @weworewhat)

"Perhaps it's because they're so obviously plastic or that so many fast-fashion retailers have tried to emulate designer offerings, but, personally speaking, I will never be a fan of the vinyl shoe trend," admits deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger. "For me, there's nothing expensive-looking about seeing a foot smushed behind a see-through, glossy layer. Instead, I much prefer the mesh shoe trend that's going to be big this season. It gives the same vibe but the diffusion created by the mesh fabric is much more elegant, in my opinion anyway."

Pausing: Off-the-Shoulder Tops

Wearing: Waistcoats as Tops

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

"I love an off-the-shoulder top... on other people. I don't know why but there's something about them on me that just doesn't work," says managing editor, Poppy Nash. "I live in jeans and while this combinations works well on other people, for me, I like something with a bit more structure. That's why I'm pivoting to wearing waistcoats as tops this season instead."

Pausing: Ripped Jeans

Wearing: Clean Jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

"I used to wear ripped jeans a lot but last year, after investing in a fresh pair with a finished hem and minus any distressing, I found they looked so much chicer," reveals acting affiliate editor, Florrie Alexander. "While there's definitely still a time and a place for ripped jeans, if you want to make a quick switch that'll make your outfits feel more polished, this is what I recommend trying. After all, very classic jeans will always look classy. "

Pausing: Multicolour Bags

Wearing: Two-Tone Bags

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

"Last year we saw a lot of multicolour or ombré bags come to the fore—so much so, I even invested in one," says shopping editor, Remy Farrell. "However, out of all my handbags, it's the one I now find myself reaching for the least as it generally doesn't look as expensive as my others. Much chicer, however, is the two-tone bag trend I'm seeing all over DeMellier, Savette and Charles & Keith. It looks high-end at every price point."

Pausing: Jersey Skirts

Wearing: Pleated Skirts

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

"Jersey is a staple in my wardrobe, especially in dress and top form. However, there's something about a jersey skirt—the sort that seems to cling to me in all the places I don't want it to—that always feels a bit cheap to me," says Eggenberger. "Instead, I think pleated midis, which seem to have come back around again this season, look much more sophisticated."

Pausing: Butterfly Details

Wearing: Corsage Details

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

"I get that it's a trend that comes with the '90s and Y2K territory but, for me, butterfly tops and butterfly stuff in general will always feel a little cheap," says Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi. "No matter how expensive the piece may be, it just brings back too many teenage memories of shopping at places like Tammy Girl! Instead, I much prefer the corsage trend that has endured over the past few seasons."

