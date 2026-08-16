Over Flip-Flops and Sandals? Fashion People Are Styling This Closed-Toe Pre-Autumn Shoe Trend Instead

Done with flip-flops but not yet ready for loafers? Might I introduce you to the in-between shoe trend taking off in fashion circles right now? Taking all the ease of your favourite rubbery flip-flops and combining it with the higher coverage of a timeless loafer, chic dressers are suddenly completing their late-summer looks with the surprising water-shoe trend.
As if designed to frolic through rock pools, these transparent jelly shoes are completing some of the chicest outfits I've come across this season. Case in point: Alexa Chung slipped into a pair just this week. Worn with a white, calf-skimming midi dress in a gauzy cotton finish, Alexa's transparent flats brought a playful energy to her look whilst keeping things typically unfussy.
And whilst the trend might strike you as an unlikely one to catch on, some of the season's key designers have been dipping their toes in, too. Spotted at Ancient Greek Sandals, Jimmy Choo and Tory Burch, transparent jelly flats are quickly becoming one of August's fastest-growing shoe trends.
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With their transparent finish and simple flat silhouette, IMO, there are few outfits this playful shoe trend wouldn't work with. Though you might not want to wear them for a stint in the office, they're perfect for off-duty styling—and even better if you have any last-minute trips in the calendar.
Fashion's fascination with the ugly shoe continues. Read on to shop the water shoes I recommend below.
Water Shoes:
Free People
Melissa Ultragirl Futura Flats
These also come in black and glossy brown.
JUJU JELLIES
Kris Ballerina
Style with a white cotton midi dress to get Alexa's look
London Rebel
Dawn Caged Slingback
The slingback silhouette adds a sling point of interest as well as a secure fit.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Iro PVC Ballet Flats
Ancient Greek Sandal's flats are a fashion person's favourites.
Jimmy Choo
The Jelly
The jelly shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.