I've Lost Count of the Number of Celebrities I've Seen Carry This Genius Handbag Trend
For several months, a captivating handbag style has been at the forefront of my must-watch list, but today, it has firmly established itself as a prominent trend. I'm referring to the long-strap shoulder bag. This isn't just any long-strap design. These bags boast an innovative double-strap design that elegantly attaches to various silhouettes—be it a bowling bag, a tote, or a bucket-meets-slouchy design. This combination creates a sleek and practical look, rapidly gaining favor among the most stylish celebrities.
Take, for example, Zoë Kravitz, who was recently spotted in Los Angeles effortlessly showcasing The Row's Terrasse Bag with a casual denim ensemble. Similarly, Victoria Beckham embraced this handbag trend, opting for a suede style that melds the refinement of a long-strap tote with the relaxed allure of a bucket bag. She seamlessly paired it with tailored pants and a cozy turtleneck sweater, proving this accessory can elevate any minimalistic uniform.
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Terrasse Bag
This trend's remarkable blend of practicality and elegance sets it apart. The double strap reimagines the conventional shoulder bag, providing a fresh, contemporary update while ensuring ease of wear and striking visual impact. These bags favor a pared-back approach, steering clear of loud embellishments. Instead, they lean toward a more understated, refined aesthetic.
Perhaps the most brilliant aspect of these bags is how comfortably the straps rest on one's shoulder, effortlessly accommodating even the bulkiest outerwear. If you know, you know. The long-strap shoulder bag is a match made in heaven for the busy lives that many trendsetting celebrities lead. It's the ultimate "grab and go" piece that harmonizes with nearly any outfit while imparting an air of effortless cool and casual chic. Now that I've convinced you of the trend's worthiness, read on to shop my curated selection of the best long-strap shoulder bags worth adding to your wardrobe.
Shop the best long-strap shoulder bags:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
