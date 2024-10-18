Victoria Beckham Just Tried the New Pant Trend Our Editors Have Been Wearing to the Office This Week

Trust Victoria Beckham to be just as in tune with the season's chicest trends as our very own fashion editors. Moving between appointments in New York, Beckham styled a sleek silhouette that felt perfectly aligned with her polished personal style, all the while subtly incorporating a new trouser trend that has taken our office by storm this week.

She wore a light-gray suit completed with a cinched-waist blazer, but it was Beckham's neatly turned-up trousers that really caught my eye. Skimming the floor, Beckham's wide-leg trousers folded back on themselves, revealing a tall hem in the same light-gray shade. While at this point we know that Beckham is entirely devoted to the puddle-pants trend, this new take on her favorite design blends an enduring trend with a fresh one, creating a buzzy silhouette that is sure to resonate this winter.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst turn-up jeans were trending earlier this year, this sleek iteration offers an elevated version that's perfect for midweek styling. Spotted in the Who What Wear office on two of our editors this week, this trend is clearly starting to resonate.

Plus, the pant style is already stocked across a range of brands including H&M, Mango, and & Other Stories. It won't be long until the trend has settled into all style crowds this winter. Click through to discover our edit of the best cuffed pants here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CUFFED PANTS HERE

H&M Dress Pants With Foldover Cuffs $35 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 0 to 24.

& Other Stories Wide Fold-Up Cuff Trousers $179 SHOP NOW Style with kitten heels or wear with sleek leather loafers.

Rebecca Taylor Techy Sateen Wide Leg Pant $450 SHOP NOW Style with a cotton shirt for a sleek midweek look.

Jigsaw Turn Up Cotton Drill Trouser | Black $175 $88 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.

ZARA Belted Twill Pants Zw Collection $90 SHOP NOW Trust me—these chic khaki trousers won't be in stock for long.

FIFTEEN TWENTY Rylee Stretch Wide Leg Cuffed Wide Leg Pants $230 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

Whistles Turn Up Crop Trouser $230 SHOP NOW Style with Mary Janes or wear with a tall heel.

ZARA Turned-Up Cuff Chino Pants Zw Collection $70 SHOP NOW These also come in two other shades.

ZARA Turned Up Cuff Straight Leg Pants $48 SHOP NOW Wear with a white knit for a chic tonal look.

Mango Wide Leg Cuffed Pants $130 SHOP NOW The thick turn-up cuff gives these a modern feel.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.