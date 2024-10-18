Victoria Beckham Just Tried the New Pant Trend Our Editors Have Been Wearing to the Office This Week
Trust Victoria Beckham to be just as in tune with the season's chicest trends as our very own fashion editors. Moving between appointments in New York, Beckham styled a sleek silhouette that felt perfectly aligned with her polished personal style, all the while subtly incorporating a new trouser trend that has taken our office by storm this week.
She wore a light-gray suit completed with a cinched-waist blazer, but it was Beckham's neatly turned-up trousers that really caught my eye. Skimming the floor, Beckham's wide-leg trousers folded back on themselves, revealing a tall hem in the same light-gray shade. While at this point we know that Beckham is entirely devoted to the puddle-pants trend, this new take on her favorite design blends an enduring trend with a fresh one, creating a buzzy silhouette that is sure to resonate this winter.
Whilst turn-up jeans were trending earlier this year, this sleek iteration offers an elevated version that's perfect for midweek styling. Spotted in the Who What Wear office on two of our editors this week, this trend is clearly starting to resonate.
Plus, the pant style is already stocked across a range of brands including H&M, Mango, and & Other Stories. It won't be long until the trend has settled into all style crowds this winter. Click through to discover our edit of the best cuffed pants here.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CUFFED PANTS HERE
Style with kitten heels or wear with sleek leather loafers.
Trust me—these chic khaki trousers won't be in stock for long.
These are well on their way to selling out.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
