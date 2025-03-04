Victoria Beckham Just Wore the One Pant Trend My Dry Cleaner Would Shame Me For
I often agree with that whole "rules are meant to be broken" mantra that fashion people like to debate, whether that's wearing navy with black or white after Labor Day. The more likely I am to get scolded about my styling choices, the better. Simply put, it makes getting dressed more interesting when you might get told off by someone on the internet or a passerby for whatever it is you put together. Of all the people I love to be shamed by about my clothes, my dry cleaner, who's constantly mad at me for not taking better care of my clothes, is my favorite. Basically, she hates me, and a lot of that is because I'm always bringing in long white jeans and trousers that I've let drag on the streets of New York City over and over again and expecting her to perform miracles on them. What can I say? Extra-long white bottoms are too chic to resist, even if it means getting yelled at every few weeks.
On Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham Wool-Blend Trench Coat ($1692)
I'm not the only person who thinks so. Victoria Beckham, who's currently in Paris to debut her fall/winter 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week, was spotted wearing her favorite funnel-neck trench coat from her brand's F/W 24 collection with a burgundy tote bag, oversize sunglasses, and, yes, an extra-long pair of white, wide-leg trousers. Despite the fact that she's almost certainly wearing heels—tall heels at that—her white pants appear in photos to have grazed the streets of Paris with every step. This means that, like me, her dry cleaner probably isn't happy with her. Even so, when you look at how elegant and refined her look is, any criticism she may receive is best ignored.
If you agree and are willing to face your dry cleaner's wrath the next time you don long white trousers, keep scrolling. There are plenty of stylish pairs to try out below.
Shop long white pants:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
Forget Barrel Jeans—Fashion People in Paris Prefer This Elevated Alternative
PFW approved.
By Eliza Huber
-
All the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Looks That Brought the *Drama*
See every showstopping outfit.
By Kristen Nichols
-
The 2000s-Era Designer Bag That I Spot on Every Block in Lower Manhattan
And all over L.A. and Europe.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Kendall Jenner Is Already Wearing the $50 Item Everyone Will Buy for Summer
Adds to cart.
By Michelle Scanga
-
7 Anti-Trend Outfits I Always Spot on the Busiest People in Paris and New York
Perpetually in style.
By Natalie Cantell
-
When Sydney Sweeney and Lady Gaga Own the Exact Same Boots, You Know They're Good
Great minds think alike.
By Drew Elovitz
-
So *This* Is What a Casual Yet Chic Weekend Uniform Should Consist Of
Set your sweatpants aside.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Did Sofia Richie Grainge Really Just Declare *This* Spring's Chicest Basic?
I didn't see that coming, but I'm in.
By Eliza Huber