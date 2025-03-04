Victoria Beckham Just Wore the One Pant Trend My Dry Cleaner Would Shame Me For

I often agree with that whole "rules are meant to be broken" mantra that fashion people like to debate, whether that's wearing navy with black or white after Labor Day. The more likely I am to get scolded about my styling choices, the better. Simply put, it makes getting dressed more interesting when you might get told off by someone on the internet or a passerby for whatever it is you put together. Of all the people I love to be shamed by about my clothes, my dry cleaner, who's constantly mad at me for not taking better care of my clothes, is my favorite. Basically, she hates me, and a lot of that is because I'm always bringing in long white jeans and trousers that I've let drag on the streets of New York City over and over again and expecting her to perform miracles on them. What can I say? Extra-long white bottoms are too chic to resist, even if it means getting yelled at every few weeks.

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham Wool-Blend Trench Coat ($1692)

I'm not the only person who thinks so. Victoria Beckham, who's currently in Paris to debut her fall/winter 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week, was spotted wearing her favorite funnel-neck trench coat from her brand's F/W 24 collection with a burgundy tote bag, oversize sunglasses, and, yes, an extra-long pair of white, wide-leg trousers. Despite the fact that she's almost certainly wearing heels—tall heels at that—her white pants appear in photos to have grazed the streets of Paris with every step. This means that, like me, her dry cleaner probably isn't happy with her. Even so, when you look at how elegant and refined her look is, any criticism she may receive is best ignored.

If you agree and are willing to face your dry cleaner's wrath the next time you don long white trousers, keep scrolling. There are plenty of stylish pairs to try out below.

Shop long white pants:

MANGO High-Rise Wideleg Jeans $100 SHOP NOW

Open Edit The Curator Trousers $100 SHOP NOW

Vince High Waist Pull-On Stretch Linen Blend Pants $348 SHOP NOW

LIONESS La Quinta Pant $89 SHOP NOW

j.crew Lower-Rise Essential Wide-Leg Pant in City Twill $158 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pants $268 SHOP NOW

MANGO Straight Leg Sweater Pants $90 SHOP NOW