Victoria Beckham's Trousers Might Be Impractical, But They're a Firm Fashion-Person Favourite
Whilst Victoria Beckham is the kind of celebrity that always has a few tricks up her sleeve style-wise, sometimes the star likes to revert back to a combination she's already tried-and-tested, just like the rest of us. In the chaos of Paris Fashion Week—made even more frenzied with the debut of her spring/summer 2025 collection in Paris on Friday—Beckham leaned towards a few of her most reliable wardrobe items to help her find comfort in the storm.
Stepping out in a black suit composed of floor-length trousers and a belted blazer in the French capital this weekend, Beckham crafted an elegant silhouette with a fashion-person twist. Rather than opting for a neatly cropped trouser or an ankle-skimming pair, Beckham's extra-long trousers trailed on the floor, elongating her 5'4" frame and instilling an easy nonchalance that felt particularly at home in the Parisian setting.
Whilst most of us might regard floor-sweeping trousers as special occasion attire, for Beckham—whose entire life is made up of special occasions—extra long trousers paired with sky-high stilettos are more like her equivalent of baggy jeans and Birkenstocks, and make an appearance in her wardrobe rotation at least a few times a month.
Sticking to this silhouette, I spotted Beckham style a chic two-piece once more across weekend. This time reaching for an optic white set, the designer chose to don a single breasted blazer, sans shirt, and wore a pair of long-line white trousers that encased her heels underneath.
Filling out her own namesake brand with floor-grazing trousers, Beckham's penchant for puddle pants is hardly a secret. While some of us might shy away from the trouser trend that practically guarantees a trip to the dry cleaners, Beckham's latest looks go to show that the pay-off for a little extra cleaning time is well worth such a chic silhouette.
Excited, but not surprised, to see Victoria Beckham back in a puddle pant, below I've curated an edit of the best extra long trousers that you can shop this season. Read on to discover my picks.
SHOP THE EXTRA LONG TROUSER TREND:
This dark charcoal shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Pinstripe trousers are an autumn trend that I'll come back to season after season.
Style this with the matching blazer or wear with a lacy blouse.
These come in short, regular and long lengths.
These include an internal adjustable tab at the waist, so you can get the perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Lily Collins Just Wore the Fall Pant Trend That Makes Any Outfit Look Instantly Expensive
A chic alternative to jeans.
By Natalie Munro
-
Pamela Anderson Just Wore Such an Olsen Twins–Inspired Outfit in Copenhagen
The Row coded.
By Natalie Munro
-
Olivia Wilde Wore the Perfect Anti-Skinny Jeans to Pair With a Button-Down
A polished alternative.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Rosie HW Just Proved That You Only Need This Item to Make Your Outfit Look Rich
Part polished, part laid-back cool.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Y2K Trend That's Coming for Jeans This Season
It's very 2004 Topshop.
By Natalie Munro
-
These Under-$50 Amazon Prime Day Finds Are Guaranteed to Make Your Outfit Look More Expensive
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
3 Chic Anti-Trend Flats J.Lo Keeps Wearing With Her Petite-Friendly Trousers
Buh-bye, platforms.
By Natalie Munro
-
5 Casual Pant Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Leggings
Options for everyone.
By Allyson Payer