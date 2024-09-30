Victoria Beckham's Trousers Might Be Impractical, But They're a Firm Fashion-Person Favourite

Whilst Victoria Beckham is the kind of celebrity that always has a few tricks up her sleeve style-wise, sometimes the star likes to revert back to a combination she's already tried-and-tested, just like the rest of us. In the chaos of Paris Fashion Week—made even more frenzied with the debut of her spring/summer 2025 collection in Paris on Friday—Beckham leaned towards a few of her most reliable wardrobe items to help her find comfort in the storm.

Stepping out in a black suit composed of floor-length trousers and a belted blazer in the French capital this weekend, Beckham crafted an elegant silhouette with a fashion-person twist. Rather than opting for a neatly cropped trouser or an ankle-skimming pair, Beckham's extra-long trousers trailed on the floor, elongating her 5'4" frame and instilling an easy nonchalance that felt particularly at home in the Parisian setting.

Whilst most of us might regard floor-sweeping trousers as special occasion attire, for Beckham—whose entire life is made up of special occasions—extra long trousers paired with sky-high stilettos are more like her equivalent of baggy jeans and Birkenstocks, and make an appearance in her wardrobe rotation at least a few times a month.

Sticking to this silhouette, I spotted Beckham style a chic two-piece once more across weekend. This time reaching for an optic white set, the designer chose to don a single breasted blazer, sans shirt, and wore a pair of long-line white trousers that encased her heels underneath.

Filling out her own namesake brand with floor-grazing trousers, Beckham's penchant for puddle pants is hardly a secret. While some of us might shy away from the trouser trend that practically guarantees a trip to the dry cleaners, Beckham's latest looks go to show that the pay-off for a little extra cleaning time is well worth such a chic silhouette.

Excited, but not surprised, to see Victoria Beckham back in a puddle pant, below I've curated an edit of the best extra long trousers that you can shop this season. Read on to discover my picks.

SHOP THE EXTRA LONG TROUSER TREND:

H&M Wide Trousers £30 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—22.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers £125 SHOP NOW A pair of wool trousers is an autumn/winter non-negotiable.

Victoria Beckham Pocket Detail Panelled Trouser in Charcoal £590 SHOP NOW This dark charcoal shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Arket Relaxed Pleat Trousers £119 SHOP NOW Pinstripe trousers are an autumn trend that I'll come back to season after season.

ME+EM Regular-Length Ultra-Wide Tux Pant £250 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching blazer or wear with a lacy blouse.

Khaite Bacall Crepe Wide-Leg Pants £1110 SHOP NOW I always come back to Khaite for their elevated basics.

Marks & Spencer Woven Straight Leg Trousers With Stretch £23 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths.

Mango Wideleg Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW These also come in an electric blue shade.