Victoria Beckham's Pants Might Be Impractical, But They're a Fashion-Person's Favorite

While Victoria Beckham is the kind of celebrity who always has a few tricks up her sleeve style-wise, sometimes the star likes to revert to a combination she's already tried and tested, just like the rest of us. In the chaos of Paris Fashion Week—made even more frenzied with the showing of her own S/S 25 collection on Friday—Beckham leaned towards a few of her most reliable wardrobe items.

Stepping out in a black suit composed of floor-length trousers or "puddle pants" and a belted blazer, Beckham crafted an elegant silhouette with a fashion-person twist. Rather than opting for a neatly cropped or ankle-skimming pair, Beckham's extra-long pants trailed on the floor, elongating her 5'4" frame and instilling an easy nonchalance that felt particularly fitting for the Parisian setting.

Victoria Beckham wears extra long black pants, black wrap blazer, oversize sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us might regard floor-sweeping pants as special-occasion attire, but for Beckham—whose entire life is made up of special occasions—extra-long pants paired with sky-high stilettos are more like her equivalent of baggy jeans and Birkenstocks, and she's spotted in the combo at least a few times a month. Case in point: Shortly afterward, she showcased another chic two-piece with super-long wide-leg pants, this time in bright white. Up top, she wore a single-breasted blazer with nothing underneath, and of course, she added heels.

Victoria Beckham wears extra long white pants, a white low-cut blazer, and black and gold clutch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckham's penchant for puddle pants is hardly a secret, so it's no surprise that the style is heavily featured in Victoria Beckham collections. If you don't mind a practically guaranteed trip to the dry cleaner, I've curated an edit of the best extra-long pants that you can shop this season. Read on for my picks.

SHOP EXTRA-LONG PANTS:

Wide-Leg Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

These come in US sizes 0–20.

stories,

& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers

A pair of wool trousers is a winter non-negotiable.

Pocket Detail Panelled Trouser in Charcoal
Victoria Beckham
Pocket Detail Panelled Trouser in Charcoal

This dark-charcoal shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant
Banana Republic
Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pants

Tan trousers are staple I'll come back to every year.

Regular-Length Ultra-Wide Tux Pant
ME+EM
Regular-Length Ultra-Wide Tux Pant

Style these with the matching blazer or wear with a lacy blouse.

Shop the matching Sharp Shoulder Tux Blazer ($645).

Ramie Wide-Leg Pants
Chloé
Ramie Wide-Leg Pants

Chloé masters elevated basics every time.

Wide-Leg Trouser in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Trousers

These come in classic, petite and tall lengths.

Wide Leg Faux Leather Pants
MANGO
Wide Leg Faux Leather Pants

Need.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Pants

These include an internal adjustable tab at the waist so you can get the perfect fit.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

