Victoria Beckham's Pants Might Be Impractical, But They're a Fashion-Person's Favorite

While Victoria Beckham is the kind of celebrity who always has a few tricks up her sleeve style-wise, sometimes the star likes to revert to a combination she's already tried and tested, just like the rest of us. In the chaos of Paris Fashion Week—made even more frenzied with the showing of her own S/S 25 collection on Friday—Beckham leaned towards a few of her most reliable wardrobe items.

Stepping out in a black suit composed of floor-length trousers or "puddle pants" and a belted blazer, Beckham crafted an elegant silhouette with a fashion-person twist. Rather than opting for a neatly cropped or ankle-skimming pair, Beckham's extra-long pants trailed on the floor, elongating her 5'4" frame and instilling an easy nonchalance that felt particularly fitting for the Parisian setting.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us might regard floor-sweeping pants as special-occasion attire, but for Beckham—whose entire life is made up of special occasions—extra-long pants paired with sky-high stilettos are more like her equivalent of baggy jeans and Birkenstocks, and she's spotted in the combo at least a few times a month. Case in point: Shortly afterward, she showcased another chic two-piece with super-long wide-leg pants, this time in bright white. Up top, she wore a single-breasted blazer with nothing underneath, and of course, she added heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckham's penchant for puddle pants is hardly a secret, so it's no surprise that the style is heavily featured in Victoria Beckham collections. If you don't mind a practically guaranteed trip to the dry cleaner, I've curated an edit of the best extra-long pants that you can shop this season. Read on for my picks.

SHOP EXTRA-LONG PANTS:

H&M Wide-Leg Pants $40 SHOP NOW These come in US sizes 0–20.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers $179 SHOP NOW A pair of wool trousers is a winter non-negotiable.

Victoria Beckham Pocket Detail Panelled Trouser in Charcoal $850 SHOP NOW This dark-charcoal shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Banana Republic Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pants $150 SHOP NOW Tan trousers are staple I'll come back to every year.

ME+EM Regular-Length Ultra-Wide Tux Pant $425 SHOP NOW Style these with the matching blazer or wear with a lacy blouse. Shop the matching Sharp Shoulder Tux Blazer ($645).

Chloé Ramie Wide-Leg Pants $1790 SHOP NOW Chloé masters elevated basics every time.

J.Crew Wide-Leg Trousers $88 SHOP NOW These come in classic, petite and tall lengths.

MANGO Wide Leg Faux Leather Pants $90 SHOP NOW Need.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Pants $150 SHOP NOW These include an internal adjustable tab at the waist so you can get the perfect fit.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.