I'm Calling It: This Is How People With Cool Style Will Wear Button-Down Shirts in 2025
Paris Fashion Week has officially wrapped, but at the tail end of the event earlier this week was the Miu Miu show, which undoubtedly has one of the highest attendance rates of It-girl celebs of any show during the week. One of those It girls was model Barbara Palvin, who was, of course, decked out in Miu Miu for the show.
If you've scrolled through Miu Miu runway photos in recent times, you know that the styling is impeccable, and many an outfit trend has risen from the models' styling. Case in point: Palvin's outfit. On the brand's S/S 25 runway, several models wore a fitted tube top over a T-shirt. Palvin took that styling trick and applied it to a button-down outfit, and if you ask me, it's even cooler, and I have a hunch it's going to catch on. People are always looking for fresh ways to wear button-downs, and this is as fresh as it gets.
To complete the look, Palvin wore an oversize brown blazer (which she later removed), a pleated miniskirt, and loafers. It's an excellent head-to-toe outfit idea indeed, but you could also just wear the button-down and tube top with jeans and look equally as cool.
On Barbara Palvin: Miu Miu outfit, bag, and shoes
Shop Button-Down Shirts
Shop Tube Tops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
