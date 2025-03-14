I'm Calling It: This Is How People With Cool Style Will Wear Button-Down Shirts in 2025

Paris Fashion Week has officially wrapped, but at the tail end of the event earlier this week was the Miu Miu show, which undoubtedly has one of the highest attendance rates of It-girl celebs of any show during the week. One of those It girls was model Barbara Palvin, who was, of course, decked out in Miu Miu for the show.

If you've scrolled through Miu Miu runway photos in recent times, you know that the styling is impeccable, and many an outfit trend has risen from the models' styling. Case in point: Palvin's outfit. On the brand's S/S 25 runway, several models wore a fitted tube top over a T-shirt. Palvin took that styling trick and applied it to a button-down outfit, and if you ask me, it's even cooler, and I have a hunch it's going to catch on. People are always looking for fresh ways to wear button-downs, and this is as fresh as it gets.

To complete the look, Palvin wore an oversize brown blazer (which she later removed), a pleated miniskirt, and loafers. It's an excellent head-to-toe outfit idea indeed, but you could also just wear the button-down and tube top with jeans and look equally as cool.

(Image credit: Rebeca Camara/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

On Barbara Palvin: Miu Miu outfit, bag, and shoes

