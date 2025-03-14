I'm Calling It: This Is How People With Cool Style Will Wear Button-Down Shirts in 2025

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Paris Fashion Week has officially wrapped, but at the tail end of the event earlier this week was the Miu Miu show, which undoubtedly has one of the highest attendance rates of It-girl celebs of any show during the week. One of those It girls was model Barbara Palvin, who was, of course, decked out in Miu Miu for the show.

If you've scrolled through Miu Miu runway photos in recent times, you know that the styling is impeccable, and many an outfit trend has risen from the models' styling. Case in point: Palvin's outfit. On the brand's S/S 25 runway, several models wore a fitted tube top over a T-shirt. Palvin took that styling trick and applied it to a button-down outfit, and if you ask me, it's even cooler, and I have a hunch it's going to catch on. People are always looking for fresh ways to wear button-downs, and this is as fresh as it gets.

To complete the look, Palvin wore an oversize brown blazer (which she later removed), a pleated miniskirt, and loafers. It's an excellent head-to-toe outfit idea indeed, but you could also just wear the button-down and tube top with jeans and look equally as cool.

Model Barbara Palvin wearing a Miu Miu outfit in Paris.

(Image credit: Rebeca Camara/Backgrid)

Barbara Palvin at the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

On Barbara Palvin: Miu Miu outfit, bag, and shoes

Shop Button-Down Shirts

Checked Poplin Shirt
Miu Miu
Checked Poplin Shirt

Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin

Becker Shirt
Reformation
Becker Shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Oxford Long Sleeve Buttondown
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Oxford Long Sleeve Buttondown

Madewell, Easy Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Easy Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt

Shop Tube Tops

Viscose Bandeau Top
Miu Miu
Viscose Bandeau Top

The Carrie Tube
Free People
The Carrie Tube Top

Aritzia, Sunday Best Daisy Seamless Waist Tube Top
Sunday Best
Daisy Seamless Waist Tube Top

Banana Republic, Sculpted Ribbed Strapless Top
Banana Republic
Sculpted Ribbed Strapless Top

Rio Strapless Cropped Stretch-Ponte Top
LESET
Rio Strapless Cropped Stretch-Ponte Top

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸