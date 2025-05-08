Trendy Flats This, Trendy Flats That—These New Ballet Loafers Will Sell Out First

The first time I laid eyes on the flats Gigi Hadid just wore was actually not on Gigi Hadid. It was on the S/S 25 Miu Miu runway—and I haven't been able to get them out of my head ever since. It takes a lot for me to get excited by a pair of loafers at this point; there are a lot of them. But leave it to Miu Miu to defy the odds and design a fresh pair that I'd gladly splurge on. And of course, Hadid, the Miu Miu muse with impeccable taste, got her hands on them.

The shoes, which Miu Miu named the Ruches Loafers, may look like traditional penny loafers with Miu Miu's signature logo at first glance, but they're unique. The flats, which are made of buttery nappa leather, feature softly rounded square toes and ruched elastic heels that resemble ballet shoes. For this reason, I'm coining them ballet loafers. It's the best of both worlds, don't you think?

Hadid opted for the loafers in red to match her striped red-and-white button-down shirt, but the brand also makes them in white, chocolate brown, and black. I predict none of the colorways will stay in stock for much longer, so keep scrolling to shop if you need a pair in your life.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers in Ruby Red ($1050)

Spotted on the Miu Miu S/S 25 Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the Miu Miu Ruches Loafers

Miu Miu Convertible Penny Loafers in Nero $1020 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers in Briarwood $1050 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers in Ruby Red $1050 SHOP NOW