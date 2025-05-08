Trendy Flats This, Trendy Flats That—These New Ballet Loafers Will Sell Out First

The first time I laid eyes on the flats Gigi Hadid just wore was actually not on Gigi Hadid. It was on the S/S 25 Miu Miu runway—and I haven't been able to get them out of my head ever since. It takes a lot for me to get excited by a pair of loafers at this point; there are a lot of them. But leave it to Miu Miu to defy the odds and design a fresh pair that I'd gladly splurge on. And of course, Hadid, the Miu Miu muse with impeccable taste, got her hands on them.

The shoes, which Miu Miu named the Ruches Loafers, may look like traditional penny loafers with Miu Miu's signature logo at first glance, but they're unique. The flats, which are made of buttery nappa leather, feature softly rounded square toes and ruched elastic heels that resemble ballet shoes. For this reason, I'm coining them ballet loafers. It's the best of both worlds, don't you think?

Hadid opted for the loafers in red to match her striped red-and-white button-down shirt, but the brand also makes them in white, chocolate brown, and black. I predict none of the colorways will stay in stock for much longer, so keep scrolling to shop if you need a pair in your life.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid walking in NYC

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers in Ruby Red ($1050)

Spotted on the Miu Miu S/S 25 Runway

Miu Miu S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the Miu Miu Ruches Loafers

Convertible Penny Loafer
Miu Miu
Convertible Penny Loafers in Nero

Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers
Miu Miu
Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers in Briarwood

Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers
Miu Miu
Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers in Ruby Red

Aviator Leather Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Aviator Leather Penny Loafers in Bianco

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

