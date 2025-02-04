I Never Thought I'd Wear This Weird Sneaker Trend, But I Can't Stop Getting Compliments On It

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu has become known as Prada’s little sister. And what makes Miu Miu so special to me is that it actually makes me feel like a little sister, despite the fact that I’m an older one. It makes me feel like a little girl who could be anyone. When I watch a Miu Miu runway, I don’t even really see clothing. I see so many different versions of who I could play dress up as on any given day. It makes me feel giddy, like the little girl I once was, who doesn’t know exactly who she is yet but is excited about all the possibilities of who she could become. Maybe that’s a schoolgirl or a woman with so many places to be she has a huge bag overflowing with a change of clothing or a bookish yet spicy librarian with an affinity for tiny glasses and sheer polka-dot skirts—or even all of them at once.

A model wearing the sneaker mules and exuding a calm, cool, Miu Miu nonchalance. (Image credit: Miu Miu)

I think at the core, that’s what makes Miu Miu so beloved right now. And I think it explains my most recent unexpected purchase: a pair of the Miu Miu New Balance sneaker mules. When I first saw them go down the spring/summer 2022 runway, I already knew everyone would be obsessed with both them and the original sneaker version. But they weren’t necessarily something I normally would gravitate to, even as a lover of impractical footwear. I own sneakers but never wear them. The sneaker mule felt different enough to pique my interest.

The Miu Miu x New Balance sneaker as seen on the spring/summer 2024 runway (Image credit: Miu Miu)

And again (Image credit: Miu Miu)

When I first laid eyes on the Miu Miu x New Balance sneaker mule in person at the Soho store in New York (Image credit: @tarigonzalez

I loved how they were inherently really weird, like a sneaker with a huge chunk cut out of the back. That shape lends itself nicely to funky sock styling and maybe even a layered anklet or two when the weather warms up. And I just love the slip-on nature of them. They’re grab-and-go shoes that feel more elevated than my standard Uggs.

I’ve now worn them almost every day since I got them over a month ago. I’ve even worn them after a fresh New York City snowfall because at the end of the day, I am still not that practical. But also I just love wearing them. They look great with big billowing trousers or pleated skirts. My style is at its best when it features competing aesthetics; I like to always look a little kooky. And these sneaker mules add that kookiness with a sporty feel that’s not so obvious. I also wasn’t expecting it, but everyone who sees them is obsessed. With a more controversial piece, I was expecting the standard, “Oh I could never pull those off, but I love them on you.” I was pleasantly surprised when everyone who complimented me, all with a wide range of style preferences, declared they needed a pair too.

Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Deco Calf Leather Mules $1170 SHOP NOW

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Deco Calf Leather Mules $1170 SHOP NOW

Even my pug, who is quite the critic, loves them. (Image credit: @tarigonzalez

Naturally, they are also quite expensive, but they're a splurge I stand behind. I've already gotten enough cost per wear to justify the price! But what makes them so special is honestly the funky silhouette, which can easily be achieved by a handful of other options. You can take on the sporty-schoolgirl persona that accompanied these sneakers by simply replicating the vibe. And therein lies the magic of the Miu Miu girl.

Miu Miu is clearly the leader of the pack as far as this controversial sneaker silhouette goes, but considering the brand has started all the major trends and aesthetics of the last couple of seasons, you can expect every other brand to soon follow suit. In the meantime, you can get ahead of the trend by shopping some of our favorites below.

Shop the Trend

Marni Black Leather Pablo Sabot Slippers $350 SHOP NOW

MM6 x Salomon Multicolor Edition Xt-4 Mules $217 SHOP NOW

adidas Adiclog Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Back 70 Back 70 Easter Mule Sneakers $140 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Clogs With Track Sole - Women | Mango Usa $140 SHOP NOW