Fashion People With Unlimited Access Still Only Wear Bikinis From This One Brand

In a sea of high-end swimwear brands, some of the most influential style stars—Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa—are choosing a brand that isn't emblazoned with logos and heritage prints. Enter: Tropic of C, the minimalist-luxe swimwear label founded by supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Sure, these women could be sunning in Chanel or Pucci (and sometimes they do), but it's Tropic of C that keeps appearing on their bodies. Case in point: Hadid recently modeled her Orebella fragrance seaside in a sleek black Tropic of C bikini and matching wrap skirt. Lipa followed suit, posting vacation photos in a red micro two-piece. Even Bieber blessed our Instagram feeds with snaps in the brand's leopard-print string bikini. Let's not forget actress Laura Harrier , who turned heads on the Amalfi Coast in a similar printed style a few summers ago.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

On Dua Lipa: Tropic of C Equator Top ($100) and Praia Bottom ($100) in Hibiscus

It's no surprise that Tropic of C has become the It-girl swimwear brand of 2025. Why? First, it meets at the intersection of luxury and sustainability. Plus, it exudes an effortlessly sensual aesthetic with high-cut bottoms, barely-there straps, and earthy palettes. Think '90s minimalism meets vacation glamour.

On Hailey Bieber: Tropic of C Equator Top ($90) and Praia Bottom ($90) in Mama Africa

Whether you're summering in the Hamptons or escaping to the Amalfi Coast, Tropic of C is the name to have on your radar (and on your body). With that said, keep scrolling to shop the brand's top-selling pieces.

