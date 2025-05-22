Fashion People With Unlimited Access Still Only Wear Bikinis From This One Brand

Namely, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa.

A collage of Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber wearing bikinis from Tropic of C.
(Image credit: @dualipa; @bellahadid; @haileybieber)
By
published
in News

In a sea of high-end swimwear brands, some of the most influential style stars—Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa—are choosing a brand that isn't emblazoned with logos and heritage prints. Enter: Tropic of C, the minimalist-luxe swimwear label founded by supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Sure, these women could be sunning in Chanel or Pucci (and sometimes they do), but it's Tropic of C that keeps appearing on their bodies. Case in point: Hadid recently modeled her Orebella fragrance seaside in a sleek black Tropic of C bikini and matching wrap skirt. Lipa followed suit, posting vacation photos in a red micro two-piece. Even Bieber blessed our Instagram feeds with snaps in the brand's leopard-print string bikini. Let's not forget actress Laura Harrier, who turned heads on the Amalfi Coast in a similar printed style a few summers ago.

Dua Lipa wears a red bikini by Tropic of C.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

On Dua Lipa: Tropic of C Equator Top ($100) and Praia Bottom ($100) in Hibiscus

It's no surprise that Tropic of C has become the It-girl swimwear brand of 2025. Why? First, it meets at the intersection of luxury and sustainability. Plus, it exudes an effortlessly sensual aesthetic with high-cut bottoms, barely-there straps, and earthy palettes. Think '90s minimalism meets vacation glamour.

Hailey Bieber wears a leopard-print bikini from Tropic of C.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

On Hailey Bieber: Tropic of C Equator Top ($90) and Praia Bottom ($90) in Mama Africa

Whether you're summering in the Hamptons or escaping to the Amalfi Coast, Tropic of C is the name to have on your radar (and on your body). With that said, keep scrolling to shop the brand's top-selling pieces.

Shop the Best Tropic of C Bikinis

Equator Bikini Top
Tropic of C
Equator Bikini Top

Shop the matching Praia Bikini Bottom ($100).

Minimal Bralette Bikini Top
Tropic of C
Minimal Bralette Bikini Top

Shop the matching Curve Bikini Bottom ($90).

Universo Ring Bikini Top
Tropic of C
Universo Ring Bikini Top

Shop the matching Luna Ring Bikini Bottom ($100).

Orb Praia Top in Mineral
Tropic of C
Orb Praia Top

Shop the matching Orb Praia Bottom ($100).

Universo Bralette
Tropic of C
Universo Bralette

Shop the matching Luna Bikini Bottom ($100).

Ballet Bikini Top
Tropic of C
Ballet Bikini Top

Shop the matching Ballet Briefs ($150).

Equator Top in Baby Cheetah
Tropic of C
Equator Top in Baby Cheetah

Shop the matching Praia Bottom ($100).

Raquel Top in Black and White Eco Compression
Tropic of C
Raquel Top in Black and White Eco Compression

Shop the matching Raquel Bottom ($150).

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸