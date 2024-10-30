Not All Shoes Work With Tights, But These 6 Styles Are Classy, Chic and Keep You Warm

As a ghostly, pale Irish person with zero self-tanning skills, I’m always slightly relieved when bare-leg season ends and tights become a necessity. No more blinding passers-by whenever I want to wear a dress! But I know of many reluctant tights-wearers who struggle to figure out which shoes to wear that don't call their school uniform days to mind. Often, boots are the default, but I'm here to tell you there are plenty of other shoe options that look even better with tights than bare legs.

Let's face it—come winter, tights are a must. Yes, you can wear sheer tights that match your skin tone, but there's no beating a 60-denier pair when the temperature drops to single digits. They don't have to be merely a practical addition to your outfits though; as the six outfits below prove, they hold power to tie your look together and add that air of cozy elegance we all strive for at this time of year.

Keep scrolling to see the best shoes to wear with tights, according to some of Instagram's best-dressed influencers.

THE BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH TIGHTS IN WINTER, ACCORDING TO A FASHION EDITOR:

1. Loafers

Style Notes: Tights and loafers might bring you back to your high school days, but with some chic styling, you can transform the look from school girl to French girl. Look to Parisian influencer Léna Farouil for guidance.

Shop the look:

Commando Ultimate Opaque Matte Tights $42 SHOP NOW Choose opaque tights on extra-cold days.

& Other Stories Chunky Leather Loafers $219 SHOP NOW The chunky sole has won me over. *Adds to basket*

KHAITE Alessio Textured-Leather Loafers $1200 SHOP NOW So sleek! You'd never catch these in the schoolyard.

H&M Loafers $35 SHOP NOW A fantastic high-street pair.

2. Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: Knee-high boots and black tights were made to be worn together. Honestly, there's no combination that earns me quite so many compliments.

Shop the look:

Wolford Individual 10 Tights $55 SHOP NOW Wolford will forever be the go-to for affordable, long-lasting tights.

ZARA Leather Knee High Boots $169 SHOP NOW The contrasting turned-up detail looks so expensive.

Reformation Remy Knee Boots $478 SHOP NOW These also come in dark brown, leopard, and burgundy but the black feels so classic.

MANGO Leather Boots $200 SHOP NOW I just love Mango's boot offering this season.

3. Slingbacks

Style Notes: We are entering party season, after all, so it's worth having an elevated shoe in your arsenal. Slingback kitten heels are peak elegance, and on a practical note, they look great with tights—so you don't have to freeze on your Christmas night out.

Shop the look:

Falke Matte Deluxe Tights $42 SHOP NOW One of our editors' most-loved tights brands.

Miu Miu Patent Leather Slingbacks With Buckles $1290 SHOP NOW Beautiful.

COS Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels $190 SHOP NOW This heel height is perfection.

ZARA Suede Kitten Heel Slingbacks $70 SHOP NOW These are so elegant.

4. Trainers

Style Notes: I never used to wear sneakers with tights, but I've seen several fashion people sport the look in a way that feels fresh and effortless. Stick to a darker hue like black or brown to avoid too much contrast.

Shop the look:

Calzedonia 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights $10 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Calzedonia.

adidas Originals Sapatos Samba Og $100 SHOP NOW I love the dark gum sole.

ZARA Suede Sneakers $70 SHOP NOW Brown suede is a key fabrication this season.

LOEWE + on Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers $550 SHOP NOW The coolest collab going.

5. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: No, we're still not over the ballet flats trend. Is it even a trend anymore, or a modern wardrobe staple? Resist stashing your collection in storage for winter and find new ways to wear them, starting with this tights-and-mini-skirt formula.

Shop the look:

Aritzia Everyday Sheer Tights $38 SHOP NOW Once you try Aritzia's tights, you'll never look back.

& Other Stories Square-Toe Ballet Flats $129 SHOP NOW The square toe is a nice detail.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats $170 SHOP NOW I own these in black and wear them religiously.

LE MONDE BERYL Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats $450 SHOP NOW The perfect black pair that will go with everything.

6. Biker Boots

Style Notes: If you're going to buy one pair of boots this season, make it a biker style. Influencers and fashion editors have wholly embraced this edgy silhouette, wearing it with everything from tights and skirts to barrel-leg jeans.

Shop the look:

SPANX Luxe Leg Shaping Tights $28 SHOP NOW Ladder-resistant with a body-shaping waistband, this might just be the perfect pair of tights.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Leather Ankle Boots $1600 SHOP NOW I can already picture 10 outfits I'd wear these with.

Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra $295 $221 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of hardware, IMO.

H&M Knee-High Biker Boots $90 SHOP NOW This pair look so chic.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.