Not All Shoes Work With Tights, But These 6 Styles Are Classy, Chic and Keep You Warm

As a ghostly, pale Irish person with zero self-tanning skills, I’m always slightly relieved when bare-leg season ends and tights become a necessity. No more blinding passers-by whenever I want to wear a dress! But I know of many reluctant tights-wearers who struggle to figure out which shoes to wear that don't call their school uniform days to mind. Often, boots are the default, but I'm here to tell you there are plenty of other shoe options that look even better with tights than bare legs.

Shoes to wear with tights: @deborabrosa wears a skirt suit with heels and tights

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Let's face it—come winter, tights are a must. Yes, you can wear sheer tights that match your skin tone, but there's no beating a 60-denier pair when the temperature drops to single digits. They don't have to be merely a practical addition to your outfits though; as the six outfits below prove, they hold power to tie your look together and add that air of cozy elegance we all strive for at this time of year.

Keep scrolling to see the best shoes to wear with tights, according to some of Instagram's best-dressed influencers.

THE BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH TIGHTS IN WINTER:

1. Loafers

Shoes to wear with tights: @lenafarl wears loafers with tights

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Tights and loafers might bring you back to your high school days, but with some chic styling, you can transform the look from school girl to French girl. Look to Parisian influencer Léna Farouil for guidance.

2. Knee-High Boots

Shoes to wear with tights: @jessicaskye wears a scarf coat with tights and knee-high boots

(Image credit: @jessicaskye_)

Style Notes: Knee-high boots and black tights were made to be worn together. Honestly, there's no combination that earns me quite so many compliments.

3. Slingbacks

Shoes to wear with tights: @emmanuellek wears slingbacks with tights

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: We are entering party season, after all, so it's worth having an elevated shoe in your arsenal. Slingback kitten heels are peak elegance, and on a practical note, they look great with tights—so you don't have to freeze on your Christmas night out.

4. Trainers

Shoes to wear with tights: @daniellejinadu wears a black skirt with tights and trainers

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: I never used to wear sneakers with tights, but I've seen several fashion people sport the look in a way that feels fresh and effortless. Stick to a darker hue like black or brown to avoid too much contrast.

5. Ballet Flats

Shoes to wear with tights: @mcristinastyling wears ballet flats with tights

(Image credit: @mcristinastyling)

Style Notes: No, we're still not over the ballet flats trend. Is it even a trend anymore, or a modern wardrobe staple? Resist stashing your collection in storage for winter and find new ways to wear them, starting with this tights-and-mini-skirt formula.

6. Biker Boots

Shoes to wear with tights: @tia_dewitt wears biker boots with tights

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Style Notes: If you're going to buy one pair of boots this season, make it a biker style. Influencers and fashion editors have wholly embraced this edgy silhouette, wearing it with everything from tights and skirts to barrel-leg jeans.

Bébhinn Campbell
