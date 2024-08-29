I Just Re-Created Taylor Russell's Chic, Early-Autumn Jeans-and-Jacket Look with Affordable Basics
If celebrity style is your thing then Taylor Russell has probably been on your radar for a little while now. Whilst I'll always fawn over her red carpet looks, it's actually her off-duty outfits that have cemented her as a style icon in my books.
Arriving in Italy this week for Venice Film Festival Russell styled the chicest travel outfit that I'm desperate to recreate. Styling a relaxed pair of straight leg jeans and a roomy leather jacket, the actor composed a chic ensemble that has just become my template for early autumn style.
Having mastered the art of a crafting low-effort, high-impact look, Russell's styling formula utilised wardrobe basics to their full advantage. Styling a pair of mid-wash straight leg jeans—the kind that most fashion people have had in their wardrobes for years, and a leather jacket, Russell accessorised cleverly to create the perfect elevated every-day look.
Adding a polished twist to her look, the actor swapped trending trainers for a pair of strappy kitten heels and ditched a tote bag in favour of a sleek burgundy shoulder bag. Sweeping her hair off her face, Russell used to silk scarf trend to punctuate her outfit with a glamorous edge.
Whilst there's no doubt that Russell splurged on a few of the items that made up her envy-inducing look, I've managed to track down near replicas of her hero buy to recreate this look on a high-street budget. Read on to shop Russell's style below.
Style this around your hair à la Russell or wear it as a pretty neck tie.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
