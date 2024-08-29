I Just Re-Created Taylor Russell's Chic, Early-Autumn Jeans-and-Jacket Look with Affordable Basics

If celebrity style is your thing then Taylor Russell has probably been on your radar for a little while now. Whilst I'll always fawn over her red carpet looks, it's actually her off-duty outfits that have cemented her as a style icon in my books.

Arriving in Italy this week for Venice Film Festival Russell styled the chicest travel outfit that I'm desperate to recreate. Styling a relaxed pair of straight leg jeans and a roomy leather jacket, the actor composed a chic ensemble that has just become my template for early autumn style.

(Image credit: Splash)

Having mastered the art of a crafting low-effort, high-impact look, Russell's styling formula utilised wardrobe basics to their full advantage. Styling a pair of mid-wash straight leg jeans—the kind that most fashion people have had in their wardrobes for years, and a leather jacket, Russell accessorised cleverly to create the perfect elevated every-day look.

Adding a polished twist to her look, the actor swapped trending trainers for a pair of strappy kitten heels and ditched a tote bag in favour of a sleek burgundy shoulder bag. Sweeping her hair off her face, Russell used to silk scarf trend to punctuate her outfit with a glamorous edge.

Whilst there's no doubt that Russell splurged on a few of the items that made up her envy-inducing look, I've managed to track down near replicas of her hero buy to recreate this look on a high-street budget. Read on to shop Russell's style below.

SHOP TAYLOR'S LOOK HERE:

& Other Stories Bold Rectangular-Frame Sunglasses £27 SHOP NOW These also come in a dusty pink shade.

Urban Outfitters Bob Black Faux Leather Jacket £69429 £34 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight leg jeans.

Zara Strappy Leather Sandals With Bow £40 SHOP NOW The kitten heel trend is taking off right now.

Mango Geometric Printed Foulard £13 SHOP NOW Style this around your hair à la Russell or wear it as a pretty neck tie.