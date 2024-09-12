Sheer! Leather! Crochet!—6 Fall Trends From the COS Runway Show You Can Shop Now
When it comes to runway shows, designers often showcase collections that aren't immediately available for purchase. Typically, fashion lovers have to wait about five months before getting their hands on the new designs or seeing them up close in stores. However, some brands have chosen to deviate from this standard by making their collections instantly available for purchase right off the runway. The latest one to do it? London-based brand COS.
During New York Fashion Week, COS took showgoers to the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard to unveil its F/W 24 collection with a see-now-buy-now collection. The 43-piece line featured sophisticated pieces that beautifully captured the essence of COS’s DNA codes—minimalist designs, clean lines, and neutral palettes.
While the brand maintained its traditional essence, it explored new levels of craftsmanship and a fresh perspective, evident in the designs that combined modern and traditional elements. Alongside the impeccably tailored suit separates and stunning wool coats, the collection also featured ballet flats with playful pops of bright color and crochet tops paired with trousers. But, overall, the collection showcased luxurious yet wearable pieces, making it a solid starting point for one's fall capsule wardrobe.
If you're ready to update your closet for the upcoming season with pieces embodying craftsmanship, innovation, and lasting design, keep scrolling. I've gathered the top trends and the best finds from COS's new collection, which you can shop for now. However, keep checking COS's site because more runway pieces will continue to drop throughout the season, and the COS Atelier collection will be available starting in October.
Sheer Garbs
The latest runways have made it clear that the sheer trend is here to stay. In COS's fall 2024 show, many looks, from blouses and dresses to socks, featured the transparent fabric. So, if you've been wanting to add a sheer piece to your wardrobe, now is the perfect time to do so.
Shop the trend:
Luxe Leather Jackets
Leather jackets have always been and will always be a wardrobe essential for chic fashion people. While no leather jacket style is "out," COS has demonstrated that some silhouettes, such as bombers, truckers, and shearling-lined coats, are more current than others.
Shop the trend:
Billowy Bottoms
Chic European fashion people love a good pair of baggy trousers, so it makes sense that the UK brand showed an abundance of them on the runways. These versatile pants were paired with crochet tops, thin knit sweaters, and oversize blazers, illustrating their ability to complement a range of looks.
Shop the trend:
Scarf-Like Toppers
This fall, you can expect to see a lot of built-in scarves on blanket-coats, tops, and dresses. These pieces are definitely on trend, from stylish camel peacoats to sheer blouses. Since these silhouettes can come across as outfit-dominating, keep the rest of your look simple to balance it out.
Shop the trend:
Cloud Clutches
Oversize clutches featuring shapeless, cloud-like silhouettes have been seen all over COS' fall runway show and the streets of Copenhagen. While they may not be the most practical for everyday use, they will definitely give you a fashionable look.
Shop the trend:
Not-So-Little Black Dresses
The black maxi dresses at the COS show perfectly embodied the "Ladies Who Lunch" dress trend coined by Kristen Nichols, our associate director of special projects. They exuded glamour and elegance, resembling the frock your stylish friend might wear to a sophisticated girls' luncheon.
Shop the trend:
Shop more of COS's F/W 24 collection:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
