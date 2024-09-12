Sheer! Leather! Crochet!—6 Fall Trends From the COS Runway Show You Can Shop Now

A model at the COS f/w 24 show wearing an army green blouse with a scarf-like neckline.

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

When it comes to runway shows, designers often showcase collections that aren't immediately available for purchase. Typically, fashion lovers have to wait about five months before getting their hands on the new designs or seeing them up close in stores. However, some brands have chosen to deviate from this standard by making their collections instantly available for purchase right off the runway. The latest one to do it? London-based brand COS.

During New York Fashion Week, COS took showgoers to the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard to unveil its F/W 24 collection with a see-now-buy-now collection. The 43-piece line featured sophisticated pieces that beautifully captured the essence of COS’s DNA codes—minimalist designs, clean lines, and neutral palettes.

While the brand maintained its traditional essence, it explored new levels of craftsmanship and a fresh perspective, evident in the designs that combined modern and traditional elements. Alongside the impeccably tailored suit separates and stunning wool coats, the collection also featured ballet flats with playful pops of bright color and crochet tops paired with trousers. But, overall, the collection showcased luxurious yet wearable pieces, making it a solid starting point for one's fall capsule wardrobe.

If you're ready to update your closet for the upcoming season with pieces embodying craftsmanship, innovation, and lasting design, keep scrolling. I've gathered the top trends and the best finds from COS's new collection, which you can shop for now. However, keep checking COS's site because more runway pieces will continue to drop throughout the season, and the COS Atelier collection will be available starting in October.

Sheer Garbs

A woman at COS F/W 24 show wearing a sheer blouse, sheer skirt, leather gloves, a padded clutch, and sheer socks with ballet flats.

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

The latest runways have made it clear that the sheer trend is here to stay. In COS's fall 2024 show, many looks, from blouses and dresses to socks, featured the transparent fabric. So, if you've been wanting to add a sheer piece to your wardrobe, now is the perfect time to do so.

Shop the trend:

The Sheer-Panel Silk Shift Dress
COS
The Sheer-Panel Silk Shift Dress

Sheer Short-Sleeved Shirt
COS
Sheer Short-Sleeved Shirt

Luxe Leather Jackets

A woman wears a leather jacket, a black turtleneck, black trousers, and black shoes.

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

Leather jackets have always been and will always be a wardrobe essential for chic fashion people. While no leather jacket style is "out," COS has demonstrated that some silhouettes, such as bombers, truckers, and shearling-lined coats, are more current than others.

Shop the trend:

Oversized Shearling Aviator Jacket
COS
Oversized Shearling Aviator Jacket

Oversized Collared Leather Jacket
COS
Oversized Collared Leather Jacket

Waisted Leather Trucker Jacket
COS
Waisted Leather Trucker Jacket

Billowy Bottoms

A woman wears a gray long-sleeve shirt and gray baggy trousers

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

Chic European fashion people love a good pair of baggy trousers, so it makes sense that the UK brand showed an abundance of them on the runways. These versatile pants were paired with crochet tops, thin knit sweaters, and oversize blazers, illustrating their ability to complement a range of looks.

Shop the trend:

Belted Wrap-Front Wool Pants
COS
Belted Wrap-Front Wool Pants

Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Pants

Scarf-Like Toppers

A woman wears a black scarf-like top with an asymmetrical skirt, black sheer socks, and black ballet flats at the Cos F/W 24 show.

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

This fall, you can expect to see a lot of built-in scarves on blanket-coats, tops, and dresses. These pieces are definitely on trend, from stylish camel peacoats to sheer blouses. Since these silhouettes can come across as outfit-dominating, keep the rest of your look simple to balance it out.

Shop the trend:

Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Sweater
COS
Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Sweater

Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket
COS
Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket

Double-Faced Wool Scarf Cape
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Cape

Cloud Clutches

Cos fall 2024 show with a woman wearing a black dress, black belt, padded oversize clutch, and fuzzy shoes.

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

Oversize clutches featuring shapeless, cloud-like silhouettes have been seen all over COS' fall runway show and the streets of Copenhagen. While they may not be the most practical for everyday use, they will definitely give you a fashionable look.

Shop the trend:

Pillow Oversized Quilted Clutch - Leather
COS
Pillow Oversized Quilted Clutch

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch

Pillow Quilted Clutch - Leather
COS
Pillow Quilted Clutch

Not-So-Little Black Dresses

A woman wears an off-the-shoulder black maxi dress with black ballet flats.

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

The black maxi dresses at the COS show perfectly embodied the "Ladies Who Lunch" dress trend coined by Kristen Nichols, our associate director of special projects. They exuded glamour and elegance, resembling the frock your stylish friend might wear to a sophisticated girls' luncheon.

Shop the trend:

Scoop-Neck Polo Maxi Dress
COS
Scoop-Neck Polo Maxi Dress

Bow-Detail Asymmetric Midi Dress
COS
Bow-Detail Asymmetric Midi Dress

Oversized Parachute Maxi Dress
COS
Oversized Parachute Maxi Dress

Shop more of COS's F/W 24 collection:

Funnel-Neck Shirt
COS
Funnel-Neck Shirt

Textured Pure Cashmere Hoodie
COS
Textured Pure Cashmere Hoodie

Square-Toe Leather Mules
COS
Square-Toe Leather Mules

Voluminous Swing Trench Coat
COS
Voluminous Swing Trench Coat

Topstitched Leather Shirt
COS
Topstitched Leather Shirt

Leather Culottes
COS
Leather Culottes

Double-Hoop Clip-On Earrings
COS
Double-Hoop Clip-On Earrings

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Chunky Leather Mary-Jane Shoes
COS
Chunky Leather Mary-Jane Shoes

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

Slim Half-Zip Wool Hoodie
COS
Slim Half-Zip Wool Hoodie

Leather T-Shirt
COS
Leather T-Shirt

Hooded Wool Duffle Coat
COS
Hooded Wool Duffle Coat

Brushed-Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

