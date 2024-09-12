Sheer! Leather! Crochet!—6 Fall Trends From the COS Runway Show You Can Shop Now

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

When it comes to runway shows, designers often showcase collections that aren't immediately available for purchase. Typically, fashion lovers have to wait about five months before getting their hands on the new designs or seeing them up close in stores. However, some brands have chosen to deviate from this standard by making their collections instantly available for purchase right off the runway. The latest one to do it? London-based brand COS.

During New York Fashion Week, COS took showgoers to the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard to unveil its F/W 24 collection with a see-now-buy-now collection. The 43-piece line featured sophisticated pieces that beautifully captured the essence of COS’s DNA codes—minimalist designs, clean lines, and neutral palettes.

While the brand maintained its traditional essence, it explored new levels of craftsmanship and a fresh perspective, evident in the designs that combined modern and traditional elements. Alongside the impeccably tailored suit separates and stunning wool coats, the collection also featured ballet flats with playful pops of bright color and crochet tops paired with trousers. But, overall, the collection showcased luxurious yet wearable pieces, making it a solid starting point for one's fall capsule wardrobe.

If you're ready to update your closet for the upcoming season with pieces embodying craftsmanship, innovation, and lasting design, keep scrolling. I've gathered the top trends and the best finds from COS's new collection, which you can shop for now. However, keep checking COS's site because more runway pieces will continue to drop throughout the season, and the COS Atelier collection will be available starting in October.

Sheer Garbs

The latest runways have made it clear that the sheer trend is here to stay. In COS's fall 2024 show, many looks, from blouses and dresses to socks, featured the transparent fabric. So, if you've been wanting to add a sheer piece to your wardrobe, now is the perfect time to do so.

COS The Sheer-Panel Silk Shift Dress $350 SHOP NOW

COS Sheer Short-Sleeved Shirt $99 SHOP NOW

Luxe Leather Jackets

Leather jackets have always been and will always be a wardrobe essential for chic fashion people. While no leather jacket style is "out," COS has demonstrated that some silhouettes, such as bombers, truckers, and shearling-lined coats, are more current than others.

COS Oversized Shearling Aviator Jacket $950 SHOP NOW

COS Oversized Collared Leather Jacket $590 SHOP NOW

COS Waisted Leather Trucker Jacket $590 SHOP NOW

Billowy Bottoms

Chic European fashion people love a good pair of baggy trousers, so it makes sense that the UK brand showed an abundance of them on the runways. These versatile pants were paired with crochet tops, thin knit sweaters, and oversize blazers, illustrating their ability to complement a range of looks.

COS Belted Wrap-Front Wool Pants $190 SHOP NOW

COS Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants $135 SHOP NOW

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Pants $170 SHOP NOW

Scarf-Like Toppers

This fall, you can expect to see a lot of built-in scarves on blanket-coats , tops, and dresses. These pieces are definitely on trend, from stylish camel peacoats to sheer blouses. Since these silhouettes can come across as outfit-dominating, keep the rest of your look simple to balance it out.

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat $450 SHOP NOW

COS Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Sweater $135 SHOP NOW

COS Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket $290 SHOP NOW

COS Double-Faced Wool Scarf Cape $220 SHOP NOW

Cloud Clutches

Oversize clutches featuring shapeless, cloud-like silhouettes have been seen all over COS' fall runway show and the streets of Copenhagen . While they may not be the most practical for everyday use, they will definitely give you a fashionable look.

COS Pillow Oversized Quilted Clutch $390 SHOP NOW

COS Cavatelli Clutch $190 SHOP NOW

COS Pillow Quilted Clutch $190 SHOP NOW

Not-So-Little Black Dresses

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

The black maxi dresses at the COS show perfectly embodied the "Ladies Who Lunch" dress trend coined by Kristen Nichols, our associate director of special projects. They exuded glamour and elegance, resembling the frock your stylish friend might wear to a sophisticated girls' luncheon.

COS Scoop-Neck Polo Maxi Dress $170 SHOP NOW

COS Bow-Detail Asymmetric Midi Dress $170 SHOP NOW

COS Oversized Parachute Maxi Dress $135 SHOP NOW

COS Textured Pure Cashmere Hoodie $290 SHOP NOW

COS Square-Toe Leather Mules $190 SHOP NOW

COS Voluminous Swing Trench Coat $290 SHOP NOW

COS Topstitched Leather Shirt $450 SHOP NOW

COS Leather Culottes $450 SHOP NOW

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $375 SHOP NOW

COS Chunky Leather Mary-Jane Shoes $190 SHOP NOW

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots $390 SHOP NOW

COS Slim Half-Zip Wool Hoodie $89 SHOP NOW

COS Hooded Wool Duffle Coat $390 SHOP NOW

COS Brushed-Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $350 SHOP NOW