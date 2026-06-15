Good news: Looking cool in 2026 is a lot easier than you think, as many of the outfit trends this summer are shockingly easy to recreate. I'm well aware that the trio of jeans, a T-shirt, and sandals is hardly a groundbreaking outfit combination, but it's a very specific denim trend, T-shirt trend, and sandal trend that I'm seeing everywhere as of late, including on Tate McRae last week in NYC.
As promised, let's discuss those specific trends. The T-shirt trend is a classic striped tee (similar to the ones you probably wore as a kid). As for the jeans, it's a light-wash style. And lastly, the sandals are high-heel flip-flops—a trend I'm sure you're well aware of by now. The combination is cool in the most effortless way (as you'll see on McRae), and the sandals dress it up just enough to make it appropriate for, say, going out to dinner on a summer night.
Scroll on to see McRae wearing the specific outfit trend and to shop cool striped T-shirts, light-wash jeans, and high-heel flip-flops to wear together.