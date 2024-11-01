Sarah Jessica Parker Already Wore Spring 2025's Most Sought-After Handbag

When you think of Carrie Bradshaw's handbag collection, it's probably a Fendi Baguette that comes to mind first. But I'm here to inform you that there's a new bag in Carrie's railroad closet, and every fashion person I know is already champing at the bit to get one of their own.

The bag in question, Coach's Glovetanned Leather Kisslock Frame Bag, debuted on the runway at the American leather goods brand's S/S 25 show back in September during New York Fashion Week. Buzz was aplenty afterward as attendees kicked off their spring 2025 wishlists with their preferred size, color, and preference between embellished with stickers and/or drawings or unmarked.

Coach S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Coach S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Coach S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When it came time for editors to see the collection up close and personal at a re-see at Coach's showroom just last week, the bag's popularity skyrocketed even more after we all got the chance to touch, hold, and take selfies with the brand's projected next It bag. I, myself, participated, snatching up the XL classic black version and posting photos of it on Instagram immediately. One comment read: "Look at that black bag...my god it is amazing!" Another said: "That Coach bag?!!!!"

But nothing will get the fashion crowd (and beyond) riled up quite like Carrie, or rather, Sarah Jessica Parker, who was spotted this week on set of the third season of And Just Like That carrying none other than Coach's hot-ticket clutch purse.

Nearby what appears to be Central Park, Parker's character can be seen talking on the phone wearing a plaid button-down blouse, a navy-blue shawl, and a maxi-length A-line denim skirt. On the accessories front, she added a long strand of pearls, red stud earrings, and lace-up brown boots. Well, those, and her burgundy Kisslock Frame Bag, which she carried tucked under her elbow.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin; Courtesy of Coach)

On Sarah Jessica Parker: Coach bag

Unfortunately for all of those people, myself included, who are itching to purchase Parker's clutch, it won't be available for a few more months. It is, after all, from Coach's spring collection. While we wait, though, there are plenty of other, just as buy-worthy styles to shop right now. Scroll down to see my favorites.

Shop more Coach bags:

COACH® Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40 $695 SHOP NOW

COACH® Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW

COACH® Lana Shoulder Bag $495 SHOP NOW

COACH® Swing Zip Bag $395 SHOP NOW

COACH® Curve Zip Bag $295 SHOP NOW

COACH® Patricia Legacy Bag $495 SHOP NOW