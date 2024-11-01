Sarah Jessica Parker Already Wore Spring 2025's Most Sought-After Handbag

By
published
in News

When you think of Carrie Bradshaw's handbag collection, it's probably a Fendi Baguette that comes to mind first. But I'm here to inform you that there's a new bag in Carrie's railroad closet, and every fashion person I know is already champing at the bit to get one of their own.

The bag in question, Coach's Glovetanned Leather Kisslock Frame Bag, debuted on the runway at the American leather goods brand's S/S 25 show back in September during New York Fashion Week. Buzz was aplenty afterward as attendees kicked off their spring 2025 wishlists with their preferred size, color, and preference between embellished with stickers and/or drawings or unmarked.

Close up images from the Coach S/S 25 show in New York showcasing the new Glovetanned Leather Kisslock Frame Bag.

Coach S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Close up images from the Coach S/S 25 show in New York showcasing the new Glovetanned Leather Kisslock Frame Bag.

Coach S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Close up images from the Coach S/S 25 show in New York showcasing the new Glovetanned Leather Kisslock Frame Bag.

Coach S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When it came time for editors to see the collection up close and personal at a re-see at Coach's showroom just last week, the bag's popularity skyrocketed even more after we all got the chance to touch, hold, and take selfies with the brand's projected next It bag. I, myself, participated, snatching up the XL classic black version and posting photos of it on Instagram immediately. One comment read: "Look at that black bag...my god it is amazing!" Another said: "That Coach bag?!!!!"

 @elizagracehuber wearing a black top and jeans and a black Coach clasp bag.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

But nothing will get the fashion crowd (and beyond) riled up quite like Carrie, or rather, Sarah Jessica Parker, who was spotted this week on set of the third season of And Just Like That carrying none other than Coach's hot-ticket clutch purse.

Nearby what appears to be Central Park, Parker's character can be seen talking on the phone wearing a plaid button-down blouse, a navy-blue shawl, and a maxi-length A-line denim skirt. On the accessories front, she added a long strand of pearls, red stud earrings, and lace-up brown boots. Well, those, and her burgundy Kisslock Frame Bag, which she carried tucked under her elbow.

A photo of Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That wearing a navy shawl, patterned blouse, A-line denim skirt, and Coach's new Glovetanned Leather Kisslock Frame Bag in burgundy.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin; Courtesy of Coach)

On Sarah Jessica Parker: Coach bag

Unfortunately for all of those people, myself included, who are itching to purchase Parker's clutch, it won't be available for a few more months. It is, after all, from Coach's spring collection. While we wait, though, there are plenty of other, just as buy-worthy styles to shop right now. Scroll down to see my favorites.

Shop more Coach bags:

Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40
COACH®
Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Lana Shoulder Bag
COACH®
Lana Shoulder Bag

Swing Zip Bag
COACH®
Swing Zip Bag

Curve Zip Bag
COACH®
Curve Zip Bag

Dinky Bag
COACH®
Dinky Bag

Patricia Legacy Bag
COACH®
Patricia Legacy Bag

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 23
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 23

Hamptons Bag
COACH®
Hamptons Bag

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸