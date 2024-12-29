Suddenly, Every Chic Person I Follow Is Wearing This Rich-Looking Jacket

Lately, it seems like my Instagram feed has been taunting me with luxe suede coats or maybe my lack of one. All of my favorite follows are blanketed in supple suede, and as such, I've finally come to the conclusion that a suede coat—specifically a suede trench coat—is the key to looking elevated this winter. They're timeless, versatile, and shockingly easy to style. In other words, I'm in the market for one.

Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks in a black hat, brown suede jacket, and black trousers.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Content creators like Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, Monikh Dale, and Olivia Perez all appear to agree with me that a luxurious suede coat combines style, comfort, and durability in a way that few other outerwear options can. It offers elegance and warmth, and if you button one up and tie the waist belt tight, it doesn't matter what you wear underneath. You'll look chic no matter what.

Olivia Perez wearing a brown suede trench coat with a black sweater and white jeans.

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Monikh Dale in a brown suede jacket, white tank top, and brown pants.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Whether you're looking to update your coat closet or treat yourself to a luxe garment, a suede coat is a choice that will reward you season after season. Shop a curation of lush suede coats ahead.

Shop suede trench coats:

Alexa Chung for Madewell , Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede
Alexa Chung for Madewell
Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede

Emory Park Belted Faux Suede Trench Coat in Chestnut
Emory Park
Belted Faux Suede Trench Coat in Chestnut

Suede Trench Coat
Helsa
Suede Trench Coat

Faux Suede Trench Coat
ZARA
Faux Suede Trench Coat

Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat
Coach
Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat

Corrin
Ducie
Corrin Suede Coat

Dawery Women Suede Leather Double-Breasted Lapel Long Windbreaker With Belt Loose Oversize Full Sleeve Trench Coat Elegant Outerwear Brown With Belt S
Dawery
Suede Leather Double-Breasted Coat

Suede Belted Trench Coat
Bernardo
Suede Belted Trench Coat

Tate
Nour Hammour
Tate Fluid Trench Coat

Alexis-N トレンチコート
Soia & Kyo
Alexis Coat

Suede Belted Trench Coat
SPRWMN
Suede Belted Trench Coat

