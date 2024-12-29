Suddenly, Every Chic Person I Follow Is Wearing This Rich-Looking Jacket

Lately, it seems like my Instagram feed has been taunting me with luxe suede coats or maybe my lack of one. All of my favorite follows are blanketed in supple suede, and as such, I've finally come to the conclusion that a suede coat—specifically a suede trench coat—is the key to looking elevated this winter. They're timeless, versatile, and shockingly easy to style. In other words, I'm in the market for one.

Content creators like Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, Monikh Dale, and Olivia Perez all appear to agree with me that a luxurious suede coat combines style, comfort, and durability in a way that few other outerwear options can. It offers elegance and warmth, and if you button one up and tie the waist belt tight, it doesn't matter what you wear underneath. You'll look chic no matter what.

Whether you're looking to update your coat closet or treat yourself to a luxe garment, a suede coat is a choice that will reward you season after season. Shop a curation of lush suede coats ahead.

