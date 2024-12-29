Suddenly, Every Chic Person I Follow Is Wearing This Rich-Looking Jacket
Lately, it seems like my Instagram feed has been taunting me with luxe suede coats or maybe my lack of one. All of my favorite follows are blanketed in supple suede, and as such, I've finally come to the conclusion that a suede coat—specifically a suede trench coat—is the key to looking elevated this winter. They're timeless, versatile, and shockingly easy to style. In other words, I'm in the market for one.
Content creators like Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, Monikh Dale, and Olivia Perez all appear to agree with me that a luxurious suede coat combines style, comfort, and durability in a way that few other outerwear options can. It offers elegance and warmth, and if you button one up and tie the waist belt tight, it doesn't matter what you wear underneath. You'll look chic no matter what.
Whether you're looking to update your coat closet or treat yourself to a luxe garment, a suede coat is a choice that will reward you season after season. Shop a curation of lush suede coats ahead.
Shop suede trench coats:
Copelyn is a freelance fashion and accessory editor. She formerly worked for Who What Wear as an associate shopping editor and is based in New York City. She writes about fashion and accessory trends in addition to creating original content. Before her time at Who What Wear, Copelyn was at Bustle Digital Group, working on the accessory market for cover shoots and fashion features across Nylon, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Romper, and Elite Daily. Copelyn also previously worked at InStyle and Cosmopolitan in the fashion and accessory departments on shopping and fashion market. Copelyn has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her spare time, Copelyn freelances in graphic and web design in the fashion-and-lifestyle space. She also loves to upcycle clothing and home décor as well as collect an embarrassing number of colorful sneakers and experiment with her hair color.
