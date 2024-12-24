New Yorkers Know That Wearing This Flat-Shoe Trend With Midi Skirts Makes Them Look Cooler

If anyone can make me want to wear a midi skirt with a cropped puffer jacket in the winter, it's Emily Ratajkowski. Typically, my skirts are very much on hiatus during winter, but just the other day in NYC, Ratajkowski showed that you can still wear them if you style them strategically.

When you live in New York City and care about fashion, you probably get pretty creative during the winter, styling trends with functional pieces that'll keep you warm. That's just what Ratajkowski did on a recent winter day when she was photographed walking through the city. Instead of jeans or trousers, she wore a midi sweater skirt for the occasion. While a midi skirt may not be seen as the trendiest item or something one would typically wear during winter, she made it look current and seasonally appropriate by pairing it with one of the biggest boot trends of the season—flat sock boots. It's a shoe style I've noticed is popular among women in NYC especially, as it's great for walking around the city and makes whatever it's paired with look cool, midi skirts included.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a puffer and sweater skirt in NYC.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Prada Medium Leather Tote Bag ($2850)

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

