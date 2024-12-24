New Yorkers Know That Wearing This Flat-Shoe Trend With Midi Skirts Makes Them Look Cooler

If anyone can make me want to wear a midi skirt with a cropped puffer jacket in the winter, it's Emily Ratajkowski. Typically, my skirts are very much on hiatus during winter, but just the other day in NYC, Ratajkowski showed that you can still wear them if you style them strategically.

When you live in New York City and care about fashion, you probably get pretty creative during the winter, styling trends with functional pieces that'll keep you warm. That's just what Ratajkowski did on a recent winter day when she was photographed walking through the city. Instead of jeans or trousers, she wore a midi sweater skirt for the occasion. While a midi skirt may not be seen as the trendiest item or something one would typically wear during winter, she made it look current and seasonally appropriate by pairing it with one of the biggest boot trends of the season—flat sock boots. It's a shoe style I've noticed is popular among women in NYC especially, as it's great for walking around the city and makes whatever it's paired with look cool, midi skirts included.

Keep scrolling to see how Ratajkowski styled her midi skirt and flat sock boots and shop similar shoes for yourself.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Prada Medium Leather Tote Bag ($2850)

