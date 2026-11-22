Midi skirts remain one of the chicest pieces you can wear this season, but I have to admit that their elegance is often contingent on getting the shoe pairing right. As comfortable and practical as trainers may be, I can't help but feel they can detract from the fluidity of a draping midi skirt. Instead, I'll be taking my styling inspiration from one of the chicest over-50s around, Uma Thurman, who stepped out this week in a winter shoe trend that makes an especially elegant partner for midi skirts.
Opting for a glossy champagne-hued satin skirt, Uma's outfit was already off to an elevated start. She layered it with a turtleneck jumper in a soft shade of pale cream, bringing together some of the season's most elegant textures. The finishing touch? A pair of rich brown suede boots, which added another layer of interest to the look.
Cut to calf length and extending towards the knee, the boots created a seamless silhouette beneath the skirt, avoiding the sometimes awkward gap that can appear when midi hemlines meet trainers. I particularly love the interplay between the two fabrics here, too. The lustrous satin brings lightness and movement, while the soft, tactile finish of the suede adds depth and richness.
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Whilst classic leather boots will always be a reliable option for styling with midi skirts, I'd argue that suede makes an even more interesting choice for the colder months. Its softer finish lends itself to the fluidity of satin, creating a textural contrast that feels polished and seasonally appropriate. Always one to turn to for styling inspiration, Uma has certainly convinced me. Read on to shop the suede boots I'd recommend below.
Shop Suede Boots:
H&M
Leather Boots
Style this with a satin skirt to get Uma's look.
ZARA
Split Suede Wedge Ankle Boots
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
sezane
Low Ivana Ankle Boots
In a sandy shade of beige, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
JUDE
Cave 60 Suede Ankle Boots
The dark brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Cacha 25 Calf Suede Cinnamon
Anonymous Copenhagen has some of the chicest boots on the market.
H&M
Heeled Suede Boots
The kitten heel detail ensures a comfortable fit.
STAUD
Monty Suede Ankle Boots
The thicker heel ensures a comfortable fit.
ISABEL MARANT
Duerto Suede Boots
Style these with jeans for an elevated day-to-day outfit.
KHAITE
Clive Suede Knee Boots
Whilst I love these in a chocolate brown, these also come in a sandy shade of tan.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.