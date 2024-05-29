Sophie Turner's Two-Piece Airport Look Proves That She's a Travel Pro
More and more lately, celebrities are going all out at the airport, donning heels (or, in the case of Victoria Beckham, stiletto Pantaleggings), white pants that are just asking to be spilled on, and more seemingly inappropriate options for long-haul flights. I get it. They always have to be prepared for paparazzi, even at the airport—especially at the airport! Still, it can sometimes get a bit out of hand. Because of this, you can imagine my excitement when I spotted a photo of Sophie Turner with Peregrine Pearson at Heathrow Airport that showed the Game of Thrones actress wearing something completely and entirely TSA approved. Then again, she's the Queen in the North. Of course, she's a pro at everything, including airplane travel.
The couple went the casual route, with Pearson choosing a navy-blue sweater, loose jeans, sneakers, and a baseball cap and Turner going with a brown jacket, a graphic sweatshirt, and two tried-and-true airport staples—leggings and Ugg's celeb-favorite Tazz Mules in Chestnut. (Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid, and Shanina Shaik swear by them too.) She topped off the look with Ray-Ban Wayfarers, comfy striped socks, and an oversize Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Keepall bag. When it comes to dressing for the airport, she couldn't have perfected it more.
Scroll down to check out Turner's travel outfit.
On Sophie Turner: PacSun sweatshirt; Ugg Tazz Platform Slipper ($130); Ray-Ban 50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses ($230); Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons bag
Shop Sophie Turner's go-to travel Ugg slippers:
Shop travel-ready leggings to complete the look:
These are extra warm and comfy for those flights when the AC is blasting.
I recently got a pair of Splits59 leggings, and they are so soft—like, crazy soft.
I also have these and wore them to Pilates this morning—10/10.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
