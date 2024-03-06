Sophie Turner Wore the Cult Heels That Make Every Outfit Look Posh
If you're going to spend a lot of money on a pair of shoes, it certainly softens the blow when they're shoes that have stood the test of time and that even celebrities love. In this instance, that celebrity is Sophie Turner, and the shoes are Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules. In case you're not familiar, here's a little backstory about the Maysale mules: They were first created in 1991 when Isaac Mizrahi approached the brand to create a shoe with a pilgrim buckle for his runway show. Thirty-three years later, the iconic style is still one of the most popular heels on the market, consistently selling out in a variety of colors and prints.
Turner, for one, gets it, as she wore a pair of Maysale Mules with a long black coat in Paris over the weekend. She opted for the versatile beige pair in the 50-millimeter kitten-heel height. (They also come in 70-millimeter.) The pointed-toe buckled mules are so elegant that they make every outfit look as posh as they are. (Sophie Turner looks posh no matter what, but even with baggy jeans and a T-shirt, these shoes will make you look posh—trust me.)
With that, scroll on to see Turner's chic look and shop Manolo Blahnik Maysale kitten-heel mules in the best colors for yourself.
On Sophie Turner: AllSaints coat; Manolo Blahnik Maysale Beige Suede Kitten Heel Mules ($795)
Shop Manolo Blahnik Maysale Kitten-Heel Mules
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
