Summer 2024's It Shoe Just Met Its 2025 Replacement
Last year around this time, a hyper-specific shoe trend was reaching peak It status. Yes, I'm talking about fishnet flats, a style that everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Rihanna to Anne Hathaway owned and wore on repeat. The fact is they were everywhere. However, as summer 2025 enters the chat, fishnet flats aren't quite as prevalent as they were roughly 365 days ago. In that absence, another, albeit similar, shoe trend staged a coup, and Sofia Richie Grainge is already fully on board.
On Sofia Richie Grainge: Proenza Schouler Tee Leather Mesh Slingback Pumps ($850)
Over the weekend, Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, were spotted leaving dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, where the 26-year-old debuted the shoe trend that's gearing up to take control of fishnet flats' throne. The style in question? Fishnet heels. Specifically, Richie Grainge chose a red pair of Proenza Schouler's net slingback heels from the brand's resort 2025 collection, which she styled elegantly with black flowy pants, a white tee, and a black duster coat. She finished off the look with an east-west clutch, gold jewelry, and tiny sunglasses.
Richie Grainge's exact fishnet heels are actually made of leather and feature a rounded toe and sculptural heel. Called the Tee pumps, the style also comes in white and black. Though, red has certainly been the brand's most popular colorway, with it selling out almost everywhere. (A few sizes remain, but you'll have better luck scoring a pair in black or white.) And if her Proenza Schouler pair isn't the fishnet heel for you, don't fret. There are plenty of other, similar options available in the mix below, including styles by Zara and Steve Madden that retail for under $100, as well as luxury alternatives by Alaïa and Bottega Veneta. Pretty much, your options are endless. Keep scrolling to find your ideal pair.
Shop Richie Grainge's Proenza Schouler Tee Pumps:
Shop more fishnet heels:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
Wait, Hailey and Kendall's Favorite Leggings Are on Sale RN? BRB
J.Lo is a fan too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Get Ready to See Every L.A. Girl Wear This Pretty Shoe Trend With White Dresses This Summer
A perfect match.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Shoe Trend I Keep Seeing Around West Hollywood (Specifically on Melrose Place)
Kirsten Dunst is a fan.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
The Anti-Trend Shoe Style All of Your Favorite Celebrities Have in Their Closets
Clearly, it's a chic classic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Anti–Skinny Pants Trend Cool New Yorkers Are Quick to Ditch Their Blue Jeans For
Buh-bye.
By Eliza Huber
-
Only You and I Will Know These 29 Items Came From Zara
I won't tell if you don't.
By Eliza Huber
-
If You're Wearing This Highly Specific Shoe Trend, I Know You're a Fashion Person
This $39 pair is calling your name.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Every Cool New Yorker Knows These Anti-Trend Flats Look Better With Jeans Than Boots and Sneakers
Classic and chic.
By Eliza Huber