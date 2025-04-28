Summer 2024's It Shoe Just Met Its 2025 Replacement

Last year around this time, a hyper-specific shoe trend was reaching peak It status. Yes, I'm talking about fishnet flats, a style that everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Rihanna to Anne Hathaway owned and wore on repeat. The fact is they were everywhere. However, as summer 2025 enters the chat, fishnet flats aren't quite as prevalent as they were roughly 365 days ago. In that absence, another, albeit similar, shoe trend staged a coup, and Sofia Richie Grainge is already fully on board.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge walk hand in hand after dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills on April 26, 2025. Richie is wearing a black coat, white T-shirt, black bottoms, and red Proenza Schouler net heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Proenza Schouler Tee Leather Mesh Slingback Pumps ($850)

Over the weekend, Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, were spotted leaving dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, where the 26-year-old debuted the shoe trend that's gearing up to take control of fishnet flats' throne. The style in question? Fishnet heels. Specifically, Richie Grainge chose a red pair of Proenza Schouler's net slingback heels from the brand's resort 2025 collection, which she styled elegantly with black flowy pants, a white tee, and a black duster coat. She finished off the look with an east-west clutch, gold jewelry, and tiny sunglasses.

A close up image from Proenza Schouler's Resort 25 lookbook showing gray wool dress with net slingback heels.

Proenza Schouler resort 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Richie Grainge's exact fishnet heels are actually made of leather and feature a rounded toe and sculptural heel. Called the Tee pumps, the style also comes in white and black. Though, red has certainly been the brand's most popular colorway, with it selling out almost everywhere. (A few sizes remain, but you'll have better luck scoring a pair in black or white.) And if her Proenza Schouler pair isn't the fishnet heel for you, don't fret. There are plenty of other, similar options available in the mix below, including styles by Zara and Steve Madden that retail for under $100, as well as luxury alternatives by Alaïa and Bottega Veneta. Pretty much, your options are endless. Keep scrolling to find your ideal pair.

