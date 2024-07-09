Sienna Miller Just Wore This "Old," Ultra-Classy Trend With Simple Sandals at Wimbledon
The annual Wimbledon tennis tournament is a sporting event seeped in tradition. From the all-white ensembles to the strawberries and cream, year after year the elegant event delivers a exclusive occasion that remains as sophisticated as the year that preceded it.
Dressing for the iconic event, Sienna Miller stuck to a tried-and-true outfit formula that always looks polished, featuring something that's considered to be legacy trend in fashion circles.
Styling a polka dot two-piece, Miller selected a graceful skirt and shirt set that fell to midi-length and featured a flowy, pleated design. Styling her two-piece with an equally refined and simple shoe, the actor selected a neutral beige sandals from Prada that matched the light tone of her chic two-piece. Accessorising with a small white bag and silver earrings, she kept the rest of her look light and fresh, wearing her hair loosely pulled into a high bun with a minimal and glowy makeup look.
Reliable, elegant, and truly timeless, polka dot prints are an enduring summer trend that the style set continue to come back year after year. Synonymous with "posh" sporting occasions thanks to the iconic polka dot dress worn to the polo by Julia Robert's character in Pretty Woman, the print also dates all the way back to the 18th century and was one of the biggest trends of the 1950s. Needless to say, it has concrete fashion standing and lives on as one the chicest summer prints out there.
Ever inspired by Miller's enduringly polished style, read on to shop her look her, as well as an edit of our favourite polka items and beige heels below.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S WIMBLEDON LOOK:
SHOP BEIGE SANFALS AND POLKA DOT CLOTHING:
The block heel detail makes the comfortable enough to style all day.
The light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Style with knee high boots or drizzly days, or pair with mary janes when the sun comes out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
