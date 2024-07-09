Sienna Miller Just Wore This "Old," Ultra-Classy Trend With Simple Sandals at Wimbledon

The annual Wimbledon tennis tournament is a sporting event seeped in tradition. From the all-white ensembles to the strawberries and cream, year after year the elegant event delivers a exclusive occasion that remains as sophisticated as the year that preceded it.

Dressing for the iconic event, Sienna Miller stuck to a tried-and-true outfit formula that always looks polished, featuring something that's considered to be legacy trend in fashion circles.

Styling a polka dot two-piece, Miller selected a graceful skirt and shirt set that fell to midi-length and featured a flowy, pleated design. Styling her two-piece with an equally refined and simple shoe, the actor selected a neutral beige sandals from Prada that matched the light tone of her chic two-piece. Accessorising with a small white bag and silver earrings, she kept the rest of her look light and fresh, wearing her hair loosely pulled into a high bun with a minimal and glowy makeup look.

Reliable, elegant, and truly timeless, polka dot prints are an enduring summer trend that the style set continue to come back year after year. Synonymous with "posh" sporting occasions thanks to the iconic polka dot dress worn to the polo by Julia Robert's character in Pretty Woman, the print also dates all the way back to the 18th century and was one of the biggest trends of the 1950s. Needless to say, it has concrete fashion standing and lives on as one the chicest summer prints out there.

Ever inspired by Miller's enduringly polished style, read on to shop her look her, as well as an edit of our favourite polka items and beige heels below.

