Sienna Miller Just Wore This "Old," Ultra-Classy Trend With Simple Sandals at Wimbledon

Natalie Munro
By
published

The annual Wimbledon tennis tournament is a sporting event seeped in tradition. From the all-white ensembles to the strawberries and cream, year after year the elegant event delivers a exclusive occasion that remains as sophisticated as the year that preceded it.

Dressing for the iconic event, Sienna Miller stuck to a tried-and-true outfit formula that always looks polished, featuring something that's considered to be legacy trend in fashion circles.

Styling a polka dot two-piece, Miller selected a graceful skirt and shirt set that fell to midi-length and featured a flowy, pleated design. Styling her two-piece with an equally refined and simple shoe, the actor selected a neutral beige sandals from Prada that matched the light tone of her chic two-piece. Accessorising with a small white bag and silver earrings, she kept the rest of her look light and fresh, wearing her hair loosely pulled into a high bun with a minimal and glowy makeup look.

Sienna Miller wore a polka dot two-piece to Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reliable, elegant, and truly timeless, polka dot prints are an enduring summer trend that the style set continue to come back year after year. Synonymous with "posh" sporting occasions thanks to the iconic polka dot dress worn to the polo by Julia Robert's character in Pretty Woman, the print also dates all the way back to the 18th century and was one of the biggest trends of the 1950s. Needless to say, it has concrete fashion standing and lives on as one the chicest summer prints out there.

Ever inspired by Miller's enduringly polished style, read on to shop her look her, as well as an edit of our favourite polka items and beige heels below.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S WIMBLEDON LOOK:

Polka Dot-Print Round-Neck Woven Silk Maxi Dress
SANDRO
Polka Dot-Print Round-Neck Woven Silk Maxi Dress

Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal
Reformation
Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal

pullandbear, Half moon shoulder bag
Pull & Bear
Half Moon Shoulder Bag

This also comes in red, black and khaki.

SHOP BEIGE SANFALS AND POLKA DOT CLOTHING:

Ghita Dress
Rouje
Ghita Dress

Strappy Block Heel Sandals
& Other Stories
Strappy Block Heel Sandals

The block heel detail makes the comfortable enough to style all day.

Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
Free People
Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress

This also comes in three other shades.

Alohas Belinda Suede Beige Leather Heeled Sandals
Nobodys Child
Alohas Belinda Suede Beige Leather Heeled Sandals

The light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

blouse
Sezane
Coline Shirt

Style with denim or pair with a pleated skirt.

Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal
Mango
Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal

These are already on their way to selling out.

Erika Spot Crepe Midi Dress
Ghost
Erika Spot Crepe Midi Dress

Style with knee high boots or drizzly days, or pair with mary janes when the sun comes out.

Block-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Block-Heeled Sandals

These look more expensive than they are.

Libby Skirt
Reformation
Libby Skirt

In my opinion, a classic polka dot print will never go out of style.

Roda Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Roda Leather Sandals

These are perfect for event styling throughout the summer months.

Sienna Miller
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

