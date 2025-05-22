The Simple Styling Trick That Turns Pencil Skirts From Corporate to Chic In 5 Seconds or Less

As much as fashion has tried to push pencil skirts on us for the last two years, many people I've polled still aren't falling for it. They simply can't separate the silhouette from its corporate reputation, often calling them boring or stale. Fortunately, after seeing what I just saw, I have a good feeling that public perception around pencil skirts is about to change. All it took was Hailey Bieber and a great (and simple!) styling trick, most likely brought to life by her stylist, Dani Michelle.

In a photo posted to Bieber's Instagram Stories last week, and later to Dani Michelle's IG feed, the Rhode founder can be seen sporting a very '90s sleeveless turtleneck with tiny sunglasses, a Bottega Veneta Falcon clutch, and yes, a pencil skirt. But it wasn't just any old pencil skirt that you'd wear to the office.

Hailey Bieber in an elevator wearing tiny sunglasses, a sleeveless turtleneck, a Bottega Veneta Falcon clutch, and a pencil skirt with two belts.

(Image credit: @danixmichelle)

On Hailey Bieber: Bottega Veneta bag

What makes Bieber's pencil skirt different from the ones you'd find at a bank or law office is the belt—or rather, belts—that she wore on top of it. On her black skirt were not one, but two black belts that added a touch of coolness and intention that's certainly not guaranteed when it comes to pencil skirts. Her look, as a result, leaned more '90s fashion girl—decked out in Calvin Klein, Prada, and Narciso Rodriguez—than corporate boss, and for that, I personally thank her and her stylist.

Follow in Bieber's footsteps by shopping the belted pencil skirts below. Though none feature her double-belt feature, you can recreate it easily by adding a belt of your own.

Get the belted pencil skirt look:

Belted Pinstripe Stretch Pencil Skirt
MANGO
Belted Pinstripe Stretch Pencil Skirt

This Mango option requires no work. The belt is included.

Cady Pencil Skirt
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Cady Pencil Skirt

Just add a belt—bonus points if you use a fun one.

j.crew, Pencil Midi Skirt in Four-Season Stretch
j.crew
Pencil Midi Skirt in Four-Season Stretch

A black, brown, or burgundy belt would be fun here. Even navy!

Belted Pencil Skirt
Vince
Belted Pencil Skirt

The skinny belt is very chic.

MANGO, Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt
MANGO
Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt

This faux-leather option has no belt loops, which makes it almost more fun to style with belts. Double or even triple up!

banana republic, Siena Wool Pencil Skirt
banana republic
Siena Wool Pencil Skirt

Just easy.

Zw Collection Slit Pencil Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Slit Pencil Skirt

I am personally in love with this brownish burgundy color.

Front Slit Skirt
Róhe
Front Slit Skirt

A skirt for life.

Spanx Ponte Pencil Skirt
Spanx
Ponte Pencil Skirt

People swear by this pencil skirt. Honestly, it's kind of corporate on its own, but a belt or two will change that immediately.

Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Open Edit
Faux Leather Midi Skirt

Sale alert!

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

