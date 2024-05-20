Sienna Miller Wore Two Major Summer Trends in Just 12 Hours on the Cannes Red Carpet

Sienna Miller may possess a very strong sense of personal style, but that doesn't mean that she isn't partial to experimenting with a new-season trend on occasion. Stepping out on the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet, the actor chose the event to showcase her take on two growing summer trends.

Appearing at the Horizon: An American Saga premiere last night, Miller brought a fresh and spirited energy to the event by choosing a pale blue gown from French fashion house Chloé, of which we know she's a big fan. Selecting a pair of silver high heels for her sheer, ruffled dress, Miller accessorised her look with a simple silver necklace and her signature tousled waves. Letting the beautiful pale blue shade do the work, she kept the rest of her outfit simple for a relaxed take on red carpet dressing that felt perfectly in line with her style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier that day, Miller was spotted in yet another blossoming trend. Stepping out in an ensemble from couture fashion house Schiaparelli, she chose to style a pair of dark-wash barrel-leg jeans for a more low-key red carpet photo-call event. Wearing Schiaparelli's extra-wide, low-rise cowboy-inspired pants in indigo, the actor grounded the statement jeans by layering a classic boucle jacket up top, resulting in an unexpected yet elevated take on event dressing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although I love Miller's off-duty style, her event outfits never disappoint. To shop the new-season trends that she's already weaving into her wardrobe, read on to discover the best pale blue dresses and barrel-leg jeans.

SHOP THE SUMMER TRENDS SIENNA MILLER WORE IN CANNES

SHOP THE PALE BLUE DRESS TREND:

By Anthropologie Asymmetric Ruffle Maxi Slip Dress £148 SHOP NOW This elegant dress is ideal for a summer wedding guest look.

Róhe Pussy-Bow Silk-Twill Maxi Dress £710 SHOP NOW I love this more modest take on the trend.

Cos Gathered Asymmetric Midi Dress in Light Blue £85 SHOP NOW This sleek blue dress is destined to sell out.

& Other Stories Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress in Light Blue Ribbed £65 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Significant Other Annabel Satin Ice Blue Dress £220 SHOP NOW This beautiful dress has shot up to the top of my wish list.

Róhe Satin Maxi Dress £350 SHOP NOW This is ideal for styling throughout wedding season.

Victoria Beckham Gathered Satin Midi Dress £890 SHOP NOW This pale blue shade looks so chic with burgundy and brown.

Nobodys Child Light Blue Bardot Edith Midi Dress £120 SHOP NOW Such a pretty neckline, and those sleeves!

SHOP THE BARREL-LEG JEANS TREND:

Schiaparelli Denim Cowboy Pants £2480 SHOP NOW Miller's favourite barrel-leg jeans.

COS Arch Jeans in Mid Blue £75 SHOP NOW This mid-blue shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Everlane The Summer Barrel Jean in Deep Sea Wash £113 SHOP NOW These also come in black and a fresh cream shade.

Agolde + Net Sustain Luna Cropped High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans £320 SHOP NOW These feature a slight crop at the ankle.

Whistles Authentic Barrel Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These look so good with fisherman sandals, as you can see.

Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £118 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths.

Frame Long Barrel Jeans £265 SHOP NOW These also come in three other colours including pink and white.