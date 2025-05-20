The Surprisingly Elegant Short Shorts We Just Spotted in Cannes

Short shorts get a bad rep, probably because when we think of them, the first two styles that come to mind are hot pants and denim cutoffs, neither of which are approachable or all that sophisticated. Fun (in the case of hot pants)? Sure. Convenient (in the case of cutoffs)? Also true. But polished? Let's just say I wouldn't put them at the top of that list. But not all short shorts are created equal, and there is (at least) one silhouette that opposes all the negative connotations people have with the bottoms category. Perhaps you guessed it, but if not, I am referring to drawstring shorts, particularly those made of linen and poplin. And this just in: The surprisingly chic short shorts are officially Cannes Film Festival approved.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci Cotton Poplin Shirt With Embroidery ($2250), Cotton Poplin Shorts Wth Embroidery ($1700), and bag

Cannes street and red carpet style have taken over our feeds over the last week as the biggest names in fashion and film have taken over the French Riviera for the always-chic festival. Dakota Johnson is there, as is Pedro Pascal. Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman have been Dior-ing it up, whereas Bella Hadid's been sticking mostly with Saint Laurent, both new and vintage. Another impressive fashion festivalgoer? Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was spotted on her arrival date wearing a Gucci poplin set that included the aforementioned luxurious short-shorts trend.

Specifically, the On Swift Horses star chose to rewear the embroidered white cotton shirt and matching drawstring shorts that she wore in Gucci's Lido campaign that debuted earlier this month. With the breezy, elevated set, she added strappy white heeled sandals, a straw top-handle Gucci bag, and sunglasses.

Simple and easy, as well as chic and expensive-looking, Edgar-Jones's choice of short shorts checks all the boxes other itty-bitty bottoms don't. Take her lead and shop the shorts trend below.

Shop Edgar-Jones's exact look from Cannes:

Gucci Cotton Poplin Shirt With Embroidery $2250 SHOP NOW Gucci Cotton Poplin Shorts Wth Embroidery $1700 SHOP NOW

How stylish women in New York are wearing drawstring shorts:

Shay went the same styling route as Edgar-Jones, opting for a floaty white blouse to pair with her drawstring white shorts. To finish off the look, she added a touch of high-brow color in the form of a burgundy mini tote.

Courtney Grow leaned on color even more, styling her white drawstring shorts with a sporty red anorak jacket and everyone's favorite mesh sock flats by The Row.

And our favorite $69 alternative:

COS Drawstring Cotton Shorts $69 SHOP NOW These are a great alt, not only if you want to spend less (a lot less) but also if you're seeking a tiny bit more length and coverage. Copy this entire look but throw on a long trench or tailored coat for a cool, compliment-worthy spring ensemble.

Shop more drawstring shorts: