Don't Wear Ripped Jeans Without Seeing How Halle Berry Styled Them in the South of France

Thinking about wearing ripped jeans this summer? Take a cue from Halle Berry's recent off-duty look worn in Cannes this week. Berry masterfully paired distressed denim with a classic striped button-down shirt and elegant heels, proving that the key to pulling off these laidback jeans is to add dressier pieces into the mix. The striped Oxford shirt offers a timeless contrast to the edgy rips, while the Aquazzura heels and bright red top-handle bag further elevate the look for a stroll in the South of France.

Here, the actress proves that ripped jeans can be worn almost anywhere (except the Cannes red carpet) when anchored by chic wardrobe staples. So, next time you reach for your tried-and-true distressed blues, remember this outfit formula. It's a lesson in high-low dressing, demonstrating that even the most casual pieces can look polished with the right styling.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Halle Berry: Aquazzura shoes

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create Halle Berry's Cannes Look