Don't Wear Ripped Jeans Without Seeing How Halle Berry Styled Them in the South of France

By
published
in News

Thinking about wearing ripped jeans this summer? Take a cue from Halle Berry's recent off-duty look worn in Cannes this week. Berry masterfully paired distressed denim with a classic striped button-down shirt and elegant heels, proving that the key to pulling off these laidback jeans is to add dressier pieces into the mix. The striped Oxford shirt offers a timeless contrast to the edgy rips, while the Aquazzura heels and bright red top-handle bag further elevate the look for a stroll in the South of France.

Here, the actress proves that ripped jeans can be worn almost anywhere (except the Cannes red carpet) when anchored by chic wardrobe staples. So, next time you reach for your tried-and-true distressed blues, remember this outfit formula. It's a lesson in high-low dressing, demonstrating that even the most casual pieces can look polished with the right styling.

Halle Berry wears ripped jeans in Cannes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Halle Berry: Aquazzura shoes

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create Halle Berry's Cannes Look

Citizens of Humanity Camilia Shirt
Citizens of Humanity
Camilia Shirt

You can't go wrong with this wardrobe basic.

Debbie Ripped Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
EDIKTED
Debbie Ripped Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans

If you're riding the wide-leg wave, start here.

Buckled Strap Heeled Shoes
Zara
Buckled Strap Heeled Shoes

Keep it strappy.

Margot Sunglasses
Banbe
Margot Sunglasses

White shades make such a statement.

Lucia Classic Top Handbag - Claret
JW Pei
Lucia Classic Top Handbag

We love JW Pei for great-looking bags under $100.

Stripe Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Frame
Stripe Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Frame's shirts feel so luxurious.

Le Crop High Waist Raw Hem Mini Bootcut Jeans
Lucky Brand
High Rise Drew Mom Jeans

This $30 price tag is hard to beat.

Risktaker Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Risktaker Pointed Toe Pumps

Wearing white feels so fresh for summer.

Blocked Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Anthropologie
Blocked Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Note the subtle cat-eyes.

Opening Image: Getty Images

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

Latest
  • Sydney Sweeney wears a denim jacket
    The Specific Shoe Trend Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney Are Both Wearing Right Now

    It's a winner.

  • Irina Shayk wearing a brown leather jacket in Cannes
    Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing Flip-Flops With This Elevated Pant Trend

    Take note.

You might also like
View More ▸