FYI: This Is the Under-$40 Accessory Everyone Will Wear With Short Dresses This Fall

Now and then, I come across an accessory trend that I wish I thought of first. It’s usually a trend that’s functional while still adding a cool finishing touch that takes an outfit to another level of good. One of those perfect accessory trends that we’re about to see everywhere was just worn by The Studio’s Chase Sui Wonders while out in NYC. Before that, the standout accessory made major waves on the Miu Miu F/W 25 runway. The trend is knee-high sheer socks, which were paired with many posh vintage-inspired looks on the models at Miu Miu. But I predict most will opt to wear the trend like Wonders did: with a short dress.
On Chase Sui Wonders: Valentino dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Post-runway hype, sheer socks have already taken off since the spring, with influencers like Michelle Li styling them with ballet flats, and others wearing them similarly to the Miu Miu runway with peep-toe heels or loafers. I’ve worn a pair with the latter and long shorts on a casual night out, and trust me, sheer socks do make an outfit look more elegant. And lucky for us, it’s an affordable accessory, with plenty of options ranging anywhere from $6 to $40. I predict Wonders’ and Miu Miu’s influence will have everyone wearing sheer socks this fall, especially with short dresses.
If you’re on the hunt for an accessory that elevates your future fall outfits, keep scrolling to shop sheer knee-high socks and short dresses to pair them with.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.