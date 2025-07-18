FYI: This Is the Under-$40 Accessory Everyone Will Wear With Short Dresses This Fall

Now and then, I come across an accessory trend that I wish I thought of first. It’s usually a trend that’s functional while still adding a cool finishing touch that takes an outfit to another level of good. One of those perfect accessory trends that we’re about to see everywhere was just worn by The Studio’s Chase Sui Wonders while out in NYC. Before that, the standout accessory made major waves on the Miu Miu F/W 25 runway. The trend is knee-high sheer socks, which were paired with many posh vintage-inspired looks on the models at Miu Miu. But I predict most will opt to wear the trend like Wonders did: with a short dress.

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a black short dress, black heels, and sheer socks in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

On Chase Sui Wonders: Valentino dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Post-runway hype, sheer socks have already taken off since the spring, with influencers like Michelle Li styling them with ballet flats, and others wearing them similarly to the Miu Miu runway with peep-toe heels or loafers. I’ve worn a pair with the latter and long shorts on a casual night out, and trust me, sheer socks do make an outfit look more elegant. And lucky for us, it’s an affordable accessory, with plenty of options ranging anywhere from $6 to $40. I predict Wonders’ and Miu Miu’s influence will have everyone wearing sheer socks this fall, especially with short dresses.

If you’re on the hunt for an accessory that elevates your future fall outfits, keep scrolling to shop sheer knee-high socks and short dresses to pair them with.

Sheer Socks on the Miu Miu F/W 25 Runway

A model wearinga short fur jacket, pink dress, and sheer socks on the Miu Miu runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model wearing a black coat and sheer socks on a Miu Miu runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Sheer Socks

Lechery® Shiny Sheer Knee-High Sock Set
Urban Outfitters
Lechery Shiny Sheer Knee-High Socks

Lace Knee High Socks
HIGH HEEL JUNGLE
Lace Knee High Socks

Crye Stripe Thigh-High Socks
HIGH HEEL JUNGLE
Crye Stripe Thigh-High Socks

Everyday Sheer Diamond Knee High Socks
Nordstrom
Everyday Sheer Diamond Knee High Socks

Sparkle Sheer Rib Knee Socks
Nordstrom
Sparkle Sheer Rib Knee Socks

Eria Knee High Tights
Free People
Eria Knee High Tights

Calzedonia, Knee Highs in Floral Patterned Mesh
Calzedonia
Knee Highs in Floral Patterned Mesh

Satin Touch Knee High Socks
Wolford
Satin Touch Knee High Socks

Amour Lace Knee High Socks
Free People
Amour Lace Knee High Socks

Shop Short Dresses to Wear With Them

Ruth Whisper A-Line Dress
French Connection
Ruth Whisper A-Line Dress

Alexis Sienna Dress
Alexis
Sienna Dress

Riviera Mini Dress
Amanda Uprichard
Riviera Mini Dress

Stretch Mini Dress
ZARA
Stretch Mini Dress

Mesh Mini Dress
Gap
Mesh Mini Dress

Ashleigh Stretch Cotton Cargo Mini Dress
L'Academie
Ashleigh Stretch Cotton Cargo Mini Dress

Tech-Stretch Draped Shift Dress
Banana Republic
Tech-Stretch Draped Shift Dress

