The Coolest Londoners Will Live in This Easy Skirt and Shoe Pairing All Spring

As spring begins to settle, I’ve started searching for some easy outfit formulas I can carry into the warmer months. And this week, Iris Law has spotlighted a combination I can already picture taking off in London. Swerving the jeans-and-loafers uniform many of us are still reaching for, Iris stepped out in a trending sheer skirt, grounding the look with a pair of dark blue ballet flats.
Whilst knee-length skirts worn with ballet flats can sometimes visually shorten the leg, Iris's light, sheer fabric sidestepped this predicament, instead creating an airy, fluid and playful look, entirely aligned with her relaxed sense of style.
Though she debuted the outfit in L.A., I’d wager it won’t be long before this combination becomes a fixture across London. Come summer, I suspect no beer garden or park picnic will be without at least a handful of sheer skirts styled just so.
Whilst it's true that sheer skirts can feel a little daunting at first, Iris paired hers with a longer-line top, making the gauzy skirt feel far easier to wear. Meanwhile, the ballet flats ensured the lasting comfort needed for city days, while adding a level of polish that trainers simply can’t replicate.
Safe to say, I’ll be welcoming this two-piece into my daily spring rotation. Scroll on to discover and shop the best sheer skirts and ballet flats to try the look this season, too.
Shop Sheer Skirts and Ballet Flats:
COS
Sheer Column Skirt
Whilst I love this in peach, it also comes in light blue and black.
Asos Design
Lace Hem Sheer Midi Skirt
Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.
H&M
Sheer Embellished Skirt
Style this with a fine knit for an elevated spring look.
Free People
Maybe Baby Half Slip
This also comes in six other shades.
Reformation
Brodie Sheer Knit Skirt
The knee-length skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela's Tabi flats will always be a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Braided Ballet Flats
The braided finish gives these a light, summery edge.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Ballet Flats With Knot
Style these with a sheer skirt or pair with slouchy jeans.
Toteme
Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
The eel leather shoe trend is taking off this spring.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.