Fashion People Will Be Wearing Selena Gomez's Specific Sleeve Trend With Jeans This Fall

Now this is an outfit made for a pop princess! Selena Gomez was recently spotted in New York City wearing head-to-toe white—yes, even after Labor Day)—looking truly regal. The Rare Beauty founder, on her way to the Fast Company Innovation Festival, wore a wool skirt and a silk top by Victoria Beckham, and accessorized with bright white pumps, a cream bag, and chic rectangular sunglasses.
Of course, you don't need to be a billionaire-businesswoman-slash-singer to pull off this perfectly posh look. In fact, we'd recommend styling a beautiful balloon-sleeve blouse with a variety of items in your wardrobe, including jeans. Gomez's exact Victoria Beckham design is already sold out, but we've selected several similar white balloon-sleeve blouses to pair with your favorite denim this fall. From traditional cotton poplin to 100% silk designs, there are several options to suit your style and budget.
On Selena Gomez: Victoria Beckham blouse and skirt; Gianvito Rossi heels; Longchamp bag; Saint Laurent sunglasses
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Shop the Balloon Sleeve Trend
ZARA
Satin Blouse With Ties
Zara has already nailed the look.
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Cotton Blouse
How pretty are the puffed shoulders?
H&M
Gathered Blouse
Easy, breezy, and elevated.
JACQUEMUS
La Blouse Colombe Ruched-Detail Cotton-Poplin Blouse
A fashion-forward take on the trend.
Lioness
Suite Escape Blouse
Ethereal, no?
ZARA
Embroidered Poplin Blouse
Another elevated yet casual option.
J.Crew
Button-Front Blouse
You'll want to zoom in on the textured cotton.
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Split-Neck Top
A 3/4-sleeve top is an excellent option if you're going for a more casual vibe.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.