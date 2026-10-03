Fashion People Will Be Wearing Selena Gomez's Specific Sleeve Trend With Jeans This Fall

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Selena Gomez wears a white turtleneck top with puff sleeves and a matching skirt.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now this is an outfit made for a pop princess! Selena Gomez was recently spotted in New York City wearing head-to-toe white—yes, even after Labor Day)—looking truly regal. The Rare Beauty founder, on her way to the Fast Company Innovation Festival, wore a wool skirt and a silk top by Victoria Beckham, and accessorized with bright white pumps, a cream bag, and chic rectangular sunglasses.

Of course, you don't need to be a billionaire-businesswoman-slash-singer to pull off this perfectly posh look. In fact, we'd recommend styling a beautiful balloon-sleeve blouse with a variety of items in your wardrobe, including jeans. Gomez's exact Victoria Beckham design is already sold out, but we've selected several similar white balloon-sleeve blouses to pair with your favorite denim this fall. From traditional cotton poplin to 100% silk designs, there are several options to suit your style and budget.

Selena Gomez wears a white turtleneck top with puff sleeves and a matching skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Victoria Beckham blouse and skirt; Gianvito Rossi heels; Longchamp bag; Saint Laurent sunglasses

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Selena Gomez wears a white turtleneck top with puff sleeves and a matching skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez wears a white turtleneck top with puff sleeves and a matching skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Balloon Sleeve Trend

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.