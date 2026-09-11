Sandra Bullock is always one of the best-dressed guests at any awards show, but when it comes to her off-duty style, she's ahead of the curve, too. Recently, the Practical Magic 2star shared a collection of snaps from her summer on Instagram, including a peek into her ivy-covered home. And while the arched doorway was the focal point, it was Bullock's bright white high heels that drew us in for a closer look.
Dressed in an oversized black T-shirt, loose raw-hem jeans, and snow-white pointy-toe pumps, it's clear that she's having fun with fashion and not playing by any outdated rules. Before summer officially turns to fall, take a beat and consider this: Do you really have to put away all of your white clothes and shoes after Labor Day? Or could the second half of the year be an opportunity to shed new light on a seasonal fave?
Keep scrolling to see Sandra Bullock's blissful, laid-back look and eye-catching white heels, then shop similar pieces to try the outfit for yourself, no matter the date on the calendar.
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Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.