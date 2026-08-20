Fashion Moms Know the Chicest Early-Morning Outfits Include This Pant Trend

Those 5 a.m. wake-ups to get your kids ready for the day can be overwhelming, especially when you, as a mom, haven’t had the chance to get dressed yet either. Moms are always sacrificing something for the better of their children, but one thing fashion-momRihanna won’t give up is a cool outfit. Whether she’s dropping her kids off at school in the mornings or taking them to a birthday party, you’ll never catch her in a frumpy outfit; she’s Rih, after all.
If you’re overthinking your morning drop-off outfits, Rihanna has cracked the code for looking effortlessly chic no matter what by wearing a pant trend that elevates any look: satin balloon pants. This trend is equal parts stylish and comfortable. It’s flowy, breathable, and easy to style. The working mom wore her aqua Ulla Johnson balloon pants with a long-sleeve polo shirt in the same hue by Conner Ives, and completed her look with snake-skin heels. These silky pants are perfect for the mom on the go who doesn’t want to compromise on looking put-together.
If your goal is to look like a cool mom throughout the school year, keep scrolling to recreate Rih’s look, and shop more satin balloon pants in various colors that fit your personal style.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.