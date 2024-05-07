Sabrina Carpenter Wore the Prettiest Minidress to the Met Gala After-Parties
As exciting as the red carpet arrivals are for the Met Gala every year, we can't help but look forward to the after-party looks. They are often some of the most interesting, relatable, and fun moments of the night, after all. Tonight is no exception. We already spotted a variety of stellar celebrity Met Gala after-party looks, like Kendall Jenner in head-turning '90s Givenchy, but our attention is now on Sabrina Carpenter and her latest floral number.
Carpenter was already a standout on the Met Gala red carpet tonight, donning a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that was inspired by blue orchids. She then swapped the look for the prettiest light-blue minidress adorned with floral appliqués, which was also from the brand. The new ensemble is undeniably party ready and quite apropos, as it carries on the Met Gala's Garden of Time dress code into the wee hours of the night. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of Carpenter's beautiful after-party look.
On Sabrina Carpenter: Oscar de la Renta dress
Shop Sabrina Carpenter's Exact Dress
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
-
Lewis Hamilton Understood the Assignment at This Year's Met Gala
Read all about the backstory behind his look.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kylie Jenner Just Wore a Wedding Dress–Worthy Gown at the Met Gala
This look is peak elegance.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kendall Jenner Just Became the First Person to Ever Wear This 1999 Givenchy Gown
An Alexander McQueen original.
By Eliza Huber
-
Whoa, J.Lo Chose a *Completely* Sheer, Crystal-Covered Gown for the Met Gala
Here are all 360 degrees of it.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Most Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of 2024
The best of the best.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
4 Skirt Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Miniskirts
The hemlines are shifting.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Spring's Prettiest Color Trend With Controversial Flats
I'm low-key more into this shade than red. (Sorry.)
By Eliza Huber
-
Katie Holmes Wore Trendy $150 Flats With the Dress Style Every New Yorker Owns
It's an NYC summer staple.
By Allyson Payer