Sabrina Carpenter Wore the Prettiest Minidress to the Met Gala After-Parties

As exciting as the red carpet arrivals are for the Met Gala every year, we can't help but look forward to the after-party looks. They are often some of the most interesting, relatable, and fun moments of the night, after all. Tonight is no exception. We already spotted a variety of stellar celebrity Met Gala after-party looks, like Kendall Jenner in head-turning '90s Givenchy, but our attention is now on Sabrina Carpenter and her latest floral number.

Carpenter was already a standout on the Met Gala red carpet tonight, donning a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that was inspired by blue orchids. She then swapped the look for the prettiest light-blue minidress adorned with floral appliqués, which was also from the brand. The new ensemble is undeniably party ready and quite apropos, as it carries on the Met Gala's Garden of Time dress code into the wee hours of the night. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of Carpenter's beautiful after-party look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sabrina Carpenter: Oscar de la Renta dress

