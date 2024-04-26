From Lana Del Rey to Sabrina Carpenter—Our 7 Favorite Coachella Beauty Looks

We have a riddle for you. What's the best thing about Coachella? If you answered the music, you're wrong (at least in our opinion). We say it's the hair and makeup looks. Sure, as beauty editors, we might be a little biased, but we're going to stand by that statement. After all, this year's lineup included the likes of Lana Del Rey, Victoria Monét, Jhené Aiko, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. You can rest assured that artists like these won't leave us wanting more when it comes to stage-ready beauty looks.

While there were many highlights from the internet's favorite music festival—beauty or otherwise—we created our own lineup of the event. Ours has nothing to do with California, the desert, or actual musical performances. Nope—ours is the best beauty looks from the festival. Keep scrolling to see our seven favorite beauty looks from Coachella 2024. Plus, see the exact products some of the celebs used.

Lana Del Rey

Headliner Lana Del Rey opted for her classic beauty look. The elements include sculpted eye makeup, liner-defined lips, and volumized hair. It's a look that's become something of a trademark for her. Don't fix what's not broken, right?

Celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega used three products from his eponymous brand. He prepped her lips with moisturizing lip oil before using a lip liner and ultra-shiny lip gloss. See all three products below!

The Exact Products Used

Ortega Blu Nectar Lip Oil $21 SHOP NOW

Ortega Soft Contour Lip Liner in Xola $16 SHOP NOW

Ortega Liquid Icon Hyper Gloss $18 SHOP NOW

Victoria Monét

We loved Victoria Monét's winged liner and orange eye gems almost as much as we loved her thick curls. We want info on her hair routine and lip combo ASAP.

Doja Cat

Leave it to Doja Cat to wear one of the most unexpected and experimental outfits of the entire music festival. Outfit aside, we think her makeup is so perfectly blended that it almost looks like a filter. Then, there's her long, straight hair. Together, they're giving us modern Cher vibes, and we love it. Her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, used Urban Decay products to create the look.

The Exact Products Used

Urban Decay All Nighter Face Primer $39 SHOP NOW

Urban Decay Face Bond Self Setting Waterproof Foundation $40 SHOP NOW

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette $59 SHOP NOW

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray $17 SHOP NOW

Suki Waterhouse

Supermodel and singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse is an expert at achieving late-'60s and early '70s looks. Her Coachella hair and makeup fit the bill with the combination of a long, shag haircut and powder-blue eye shadow.

Justine Skye

We think a music festival, especially one like Coachella, is the perfect opportunity to go bold with makeup. Justine Skye apparently agrees. She hit the stage wearing the coolest silver eye shadow we've ever seen. Pair that with a metallic blue manicure, and she looked futuristic and alien-esque in the best way.

The Exact Products Used

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Cream $28 SHOP NOW

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 70 $10 SHOP NOW

Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko's slick, wet-look braid was complemented by an ultra-dewy complexion (just look at that gleam). We're not mad at her bold eyeliner either.

Sabrina Carpenter

One of the internet's favorite pop stars, Sabrina Carpenter made rosy blush the focal point of her doll-like Coachella makeup look. That paired with her soft fringe and lacy outfit is pretty much the epitome of TikTok's coquette aesthetic.

The Exact Products Used

Emi Jay Popstar Clips in High Maintenance $32 SHOP NOW Celebrity hairstylist Scott King used the internet-favorite Emi Jay brand to create Carpenter's shiny, bouncy blowout. He used the crease-proof Popstar Clips, the Flat Brush, and the Bamboo Paddle Brush.

Emi Jay Flat Brush in Pink Sugar $48 SHOP NOW

Emi Jay Custom Paddle Brush in Pink Sugar $134 SHOP NOW

Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Liquid Sunscreen for Face SPF 50 $12 SHOP NOW

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation $69 SHOP NOW