From Lana Del Rey to Sabrina Carpenter—Our 7 Favorite Coachella Beauty Looks
We have a riddle for you. What's the best thing about Coachella? If you answered the music, you're wrong (at least in our opinion). We say it's the hair and makeup looks. Sure, as beauty editors, we might be a little biased, but we're going to stand by that statement. After all, this year's lineup included the likes of Lana Del Rey, Victoria Monét, Jhené Aiko, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. You can rest assured that artists like these won't leave us wanting more when it comes to stage-ready beauty looks.
While there were many highlights from the internet's favorite music festival—beauty or otherwise—we created our own lineup of the event. Ours has nothing to do with California, the desert, or actual musical performances. Nope—ours is the best beauty looks from the festival. Keep scrolling to see our seven favorite beauty looks from Coachella 2024. Plus, see the exact products some of the celebs used.
Lana Del Rey
Headliner Lana Del Rey opted for her classic beauty look. The elements include sculpted eye makeup, liner-defined lips, and volumized hair. It's a look that's become something of a trademark for her. Don't fix what's not broken, right?
Celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega used three products from his eponymous brand. He prepped her lips with moisturizing lip oil before using a lip liner and ultra-shiny lip gloss. See all three products below!
The Exact Products Used
Victoria Monét
We loved Victoria Monét's winged liner and orange eye gems almost as much as we loved her thick curls. We want info on her hair routine and lip combo ASAP.
Doja Cat
Leave it to Doja Cat to wear one of the most unexpected and experimental outfits of the entire music festival. Outfit aside, we think her makeup is so perfectly blended that it almost looks like a filter. Then, there's her long, straight hair. Together, they're giving us modern Cher vibes, and we love it. Her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, used Urban Decay products to create the look.
The Exact Products Used
Suki Waterhouse
Supermodel and singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse is an expert at achieving late-'60s and early '70s looks. Her Coachella hair and makeup fit the bill with the combination of a long, shag haircut and powder-blue eye shadow.
Justine Skye
We think a music festival, especially one like Coachella, is the perfect opportunity to go bold with makeup. Justine Skye apparently agrees. She hit the stage wearing the coolest silver eye shadow we've ever seen. Pair that with a metallic blue manicure, and she looked futuristic and alien-esque in the best way.
The Exact Products Used
Jhené Aiko
Jhené Aiko's slick, wet-look braid was complemented by an ultra-dewy complexion (just look at that gleam). We're not mad at her bold eyeliner either.
Sabrina Carpenter
One of the internet's favorite pop stars, Sabrina Carpenter made rosy blush the focal point of her doll-like Coachella makeup look. That paired with her soft fringe and lacy outfit is pretty much the epitome of TikTok's coquette aesthetic.
The Exact Products Used
Celebrity hairstylist Scott King used the internet-favorite Emi Jay brand to create Carpenter's shiny, bouncy blowout. He used the crease-proof Popstar Clips, the Flat Brush, and the Bamboo Paddle Brush.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
