If you want a quick peek at the trends set to take off next, look no further than the street style crowds swarming Milan right now. Amongst the many autumnal staples, I've noticed that so many fashion people are jumping on board the royal purple colour trend. But if you’re looking for a second opinion, Kate Middleton just made a convincing case for the divisive shade, too.
Attending last night’s Digger premiere in London, Kate Middleton stepped onto the red carpet in a gauzy, floor-length Jenny Packham dress in the punchiest shade of purple. From wrist to ankle, the floaty silhouette tapped into the bohemian shapes we’ve seen across the runways over the past few seasons, but it was the striking colour that really caught my attention.
Gaining momentum for a while now, Prada began incorporating the shade into its collections as far back as 2024, and since then it’s steadily filtered down to the high street. This season, I’ve spotted the same rich purple cropping up across Zara, H&M and COS, too. Now, with Milan’s fashion crowd embracing it and Kate Middleton stepping out in it—not for the first time, mind you, she's long called upon the shade for tonal dressing—there are enough tell-tale signs to suggest this divisive shade could be about to have a big moment.
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If you want to get ahead of the rest, read on for the purple dresses I’d recommend shopping this season.
Shop Purple Dresses:
COS
Knitted Midi Bodycon Dress
The bandage dress trend is set to make a return this season.
COS
Draped High-Neck Maxi Dress
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
ZARA
Midi Dress With Eyelets
I'm banking this ahead of party season.
Reformation
Meshea Silk Dress
Whilst I love this in the purple, this glossy silk dress also comes in beige and olive green.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.