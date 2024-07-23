Rosie HW Just Proved That You Only Need This Item to Make Your Outfit Look Rich
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's closet is an absolute dream. Her collection of elevated basics and the way she seamlessly combines them to create refined outfits is truly inspiring. Her keen sense of style has taught me the value of investing in high-quality basics, the foundation of any rich-looking outfit. Case in point: her most recent pants outfit.
Stepping out in Beverly Hills, the model turned beauty entrepreneur sported a fresh summer look, including beautifully cut wide-leg pants and a crochet top from The Row, infusing a contemporary vibe into a timeless suiting style. She then enhanced her look with strappy sandals and vintage-inspired sunglasses. Her choice of tailored pants was what ultimately made the whole outfit look rich. Rather than jeans or shorts, these black billowy bottoms grounded the trend-forward top and lent an instant polish.
On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Row Christa Crocheted Top ($4500); Dmy Studios Margot Squared Acetate Sunglasses ($284)
This isn't the first time Huntington-Whiteley has worn this tasteful, understated pants style. She consistently embraces the silhouette, recognizing its ability to flatter her figure and curate a chic outfit. Plus, she understands the versatility of a pair of wide-leg, tailored trousers, the perfect bottoms for work, the weekend, and beyond.
Though Huntington-Whiteley's pants are more than likely from a luxury brand like The Row, you don't need to splurge to achieve a similar look. Plenty of budget-friendly alternatives offer the same high-quality and refined aesthetic. So, without further ado, take a look below to find affordable options that won't sacrifice style and class.
Shop the best wide-leg pants:
These pants are part of Reformation's new collaboration with Laura Harrier. They're inspired by Harrier's stylist, Danielle Goldberg.
Mango always has the best selection of affordable yet chic wide-leg pants.
A few weeks ago, Huntington-Whiteley donned with The Row's Winnie Top and clear jelly sandals.
These are by Commando, so you know they're going to be flattering.
Reviewers note that these are the perfect menswear-inspired, pleat-front, wide-leg pants.
The back elastic waistband ensures these pants are comfortable for all-day wear.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
