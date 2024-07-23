Rosie HW Just Proved That You Only Need This Item to Make Your Outfit Look Rich

(Image credit: @CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's closet is an absolute dream. Her collection of elevated basics and the way she seamlessly combines them to create refined outfits is truly inspiring. Her keen sense of style has taught me the value of investing in high-quality basics, the foundation of any rich-looking outfit. Case in point: her most recent pants outfit.

Stepping out in Beverly Hills, the model turned beauty entrepreneur sported a fresh summer look, including beautifully cut wide-leg pants and a crochet top from The Row, infusing a contemporary vibe into a timeless suiting style. She then enhanced her look with strappy sandals and vintage-inspired sunglasses. Her choice of tailored pants was what ultimately made the whole outfit look rich. Rather than jeans or shorts, these black billowy bottoms grounded the trend-forward top and lent an instant polish.

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Row Christa Crocheted Top ($4500); Dmy Studios Margot Squared Acetate Sunglasses ($284)

This isn't the first time Huntington-Whiteley has worn this tasteful, understated pants style. She consistently embraces the silhouette, recognizing its ability to flatter her figure and curate a chic outfit. Plus, she understands the versatility of a pair of wide-leg, tailored trousers, the perfect bottoms for work, the weekend, and beyond.

Though Huntington-Whiteley's pants are more than likely from a luxury brand like The Row, you don't need to splurge to achieve a similar look. Plenty of budget-friendly alternatives offer the same high-quality and refined aesthetic. So, without further ado, take a look below to find affordable options that won't sacrifice style and class.

Shop the best wide-leg pants:

H&M Wide-Leg Pants $40 SHOP NOW I'm 99.9% sure these will sell out by the end of the week.

Open Edit Wide Leg Pants $70 SHOP NOW These are new and needed.

Lioness La Quinta Pants $64 SHOP NOW I love the thick waistband on these.

aritzia The Effortless Pants $148 SHOP NOW These viral bottoms are a capsule-wardrobe essential.

Reformation Danielle Pants $228 SHOP NOW These pants are part of Reformation's new collaboration with Laura Harrier. They're inspired by Harrier's stylist, Danielle Goldberg.

cos Pleated Wide-Leg Wool Pants $175 SHOP NOW Effortlessly cool.

mango Wide-Leg Pleated Pants $70 SHOP NOW Mango always has the best selection of affordable yet chic wide-leg pants.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pants $218 SHOP NOW They're called The Favorite Pants for a reason.

Reformation Alex Pants $228 SHOP NOW This best-selling style comes in three other neutral hues.

Commando Neoprene Ceo Wide Leg Trousers $348 SHOP NOW These are by Commando, so you know they're going to be flattering.

ANINE BING Soto Stretch-Crepe Pants $300 SHOP NOW Anine Bing knows a thing or two about elevated basics.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pants $118 SHOP NOW Style with kitten heels and a tight-fitting halterneck top.

FRAME Organic Linen-Blend Straight-Leg Pants $470 SHOP NOW We love a sustainable pair of pants.

H&M High-Waist Dress Pants $20 SHOP NOW Reviewers note that these are the perfect menswear-inspired, pleat-front, wide-leg pants.

ZARA Pajama-Style Pants With Darts Zw Collection $80 SHOP NOW The back elastic waistband ensures these pants are comfortable for all-day wear.

Staud Lusia Pants $345 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 00 to 16.