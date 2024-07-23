Rosie HW Just Proved That You Only Need This Item to Make Your Outfit Look Rich

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a crochet top, black trousers, and a black sunglasses.

(Image credit: @CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's closet is an absolute dream. Her collection of elevated basics and the way she seamlessly combines them to create refined outfits is truly inspiring. Her keen sense of style has taught me the value of investing in high-quality basics, the foundation of any rich-looking outfit. Case in point: her most recent pants outfit.

Stepping out in Beverly Hills, the model turned beauty entrepreneur sported a fresh summer look, including beautifully cut wide-leg pants and a crochet top from The Row, infusing a contemporary vibe into a timeless suiting style. She then enhanced her look with strappy sandals and vintage-inspired sunglasses. Her choice of tailored pants was what ultimately made the whole outfit look rich. Rather than jeans or shorts, these black billowy bottoms grounded the trend-forward top and lent an instant polish.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was seen enjoying a shopping spree with a friend at L'Agence Jeans Bar on Melrose Place, looking chic in a green knitted top and wide black pants.

(Image credit: @CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Row Christa Crocheted Top ($4500); Dmy Studios Margot Squared Acetate Sunglasses ($284)

This isn't the first time Huntington-Whiteley has worn this tasteful, understated pants style. She consistently embraces the silhouette, recognizing its ability to flatter her figure and curate a chic outfit. Plus, she understands the versatility of a pair of wide-leg, tailored trousers, the perfect bottoms for work, the weekend, and beyond.

Though Huntington-Whiteley's pants are more than likely from a luxury brand like The Row, you don't need to splurge to achieve a similar look. Plenty of budget-friendly alternatives offer the same high-quality and refined aesthetic. So, without further ado, take a look below to find affordable options that won't sacrifice style and class.

Shop the best wide-leg pants:

Wide-Leg Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

I'm 99.9% sure these will sell out by the end of the week.

Open Edit, Wide Leg Pants
Open Edit
Wide Leg Pants

These are new and needed.

La Quinta Pants
Lioness
La Quinta Pants

I love the thick waistband on these.

aritzia, The Effortless Pants
aritzia
The Effortless Pants

These viral bottoms are a capsule-wardrobe essential.

Danielle Pant
Reformation
Danielle Pants

These pants are part of Reformation's new collaboration with Laura Harrier. They're inspired by Harrier's stylist, Danielle Goldberg.

cos, Pleated Wide-Leg Wool Pants
cos
Pleated Wide-Leg Wool Pants

Effortlessly cool.

mango, Wide-Leg Pleated Pants
mango
Wide-Leg Pleated Pants

Mango always has the best selection of affordable yet chic wide-leg pants.

The Favorite Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pants

They're called The Favorite Pants for a reason.

Alex Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Pants

This best-selling style comes in three other neutral hues.

Dela Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
THE ROW
Dela Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

A few weeks ago, Huntington-Whiteley donned with The Row's Winnie Top and clear jelly sandals.

Neoprene Ceo Wide Leg Trousers
Commando
Neoprene Ceo Wide Leg Trousers

These are by Commando, so you know they're going to be flattering.

Soto Stretch-Crepe Pants
ANINE BING
Soto Stretch-Crepe Pants

Anine Bing knows a thing or two about elevated basics.

The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pants

Style with kitten heels and a tight-fitting halterneck top.

Organic Linen-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
FRAME
Organic Linen-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

We love a sustainable pair of pants.

High-Waist Dress Pants
H&M
High-Waist Dress Pants

Reviewers note that these are the perfect menswear-inspired, pleat-front, wide-leg pants.

Pajama-Style Pants With Darts Zw Collection
ZARA
Pajama-Style Pants With Darts Zw Collection

The back elastic waistband ensures these pants are comfortable for all-day wear.

Staud, Lusia Pants
Staud
Lusia Pants

These come in sizes 00 to 16.

Lino Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants
MAX MARA
Lino Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants

These sit on the body so effortlessly.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

