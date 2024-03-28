Rosie HW Spent a Week in Italy and Wore the Same Simple Dress Trend Over and Over

By Natalie Munro
published

All fashion people know just how difficult it can be to pack for a trip abroad. Contending with an unfamiliar climate, and luggage weight limit and the unanswerable question of how many pairs of underwear to bring, the act of packing for a trip away—no matter how long you're away for—often involves at least a four-hour try-on stint and a carefully curated checklist.

With summer around the corner and holiday season mere weeks away, you'll understand that I was pleased to see that style icon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, seems to have hacked the packing game. Jetting off to Italy this week Huntington-Whiteley kept her suitcase simple and prioritised one key dress silhouette to see her through her travels.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley styles a black high neck maxi dress

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Now, I've monitored Huntington-Whiteley's style for quite some time now and I can tell you with confidence that she is a capsule wardrobe shopper. With a healthy helping of leggings, oversized blazers, and slingback shoes in her mix, it's clear that when the model finds an item she's interested in, she'll shop it out in all of her favourite colours and styles. This week it was the turtleneck long sleeve maxi dress that become the object of her affection. Doing the all of the wardrobe heavy lifting, I've spotted her style this trend on three times already over the past few days.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley styles a sparkly high neck maxi dress

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Selecting a jet black style, a warm beige shade and a mosaic-like metallic dress to see her through her Italian getaway, the model kept her accessories minimal in each instance, occasionally styling with a waist belt, but otherwise refraining from over complicating her look with lashings of jewellery.

With temperatures in the region oscillating between 15 and 23 degrees, Huntington-Whiteley's choice ensured she's remain comfortable from dawn until dusk—all whilst retaining her signature polished style.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley styles a beige high neck maxi dress

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

As any outfit-obsessed person will gladly let you know, an excellent dress that goes with everything and makes you feel great is the holiday-packing jackpot. And, for these early spring days I think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley might have settled on the smartest style on the market.

To shop the dress trend that the model can't part with, read on to discover our favourite turtleneck maxi dresses to buy right now.

DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HIGH NECK MAXI DRESSES HERE:

Power-Shoulder Merino Wool Maxi Dress
COS
Power-Shoulder Merino Wool Maxi Dress

The padded shoulders add structure to this longline dress.

draped dress
Zara
Draped Midi Dress

The brown colour trend continues to reign this season.

Perkins-Neck Ribbed Dress - Women
Mango
Perkins-Neck Ribbed Dress

Style with tights and knee boots during this colder spring days.

Open-Back Jacquard-Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress
Pucci
Open-Back Jacquard-Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress

The open back detail makes this ideal of late-spring styling

Zea Turtleneck Dress, Black
Almada Label
Zea Turtleneck Dress, Black

This wool and cashmere blend dress features removable shoulders so you can adjust to your preference.

Turtleneck Bodycon Dress
H&M
Turtleneck Bodycon Dress

Do it like Rosie and wear with a sky high heel.

Cardia - Mesh-Jersey Turtleneck Dress - Nutmeg
Nanushka
Mesh-Jersey Turtleneck Dress

Style with a waist belt or go sans accessories.

maxi dress
Zara
Long Gathered Dress

This also comes in black and grey.

Knitted Turtleneck Maxi Dress
Tom Ford
Knitted Turtleneck Maxi Dress

This features a body-skimming cut before flaring out at the knee.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

