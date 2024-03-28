Rosie HW Spent a Week in Italy and Wore the Same Simple Dress Trend Over and Over

All fashion people know just how difficult it can be to pack for a trip abroad. Contending with an unfamiliar climate, and luggage weight limit and the unanswerable question of how many pairs of underwear to bring, the act of packing for a trip away—no matter how long you're away for—often involves at least a four-hour try-on stint and a carefully curated checklist.

With summer around the corner and holiday season mere weeks away, you'll understand that I was pleased to see that style icon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, seems to have hacked the packing game. Jetting off to Italy this week Huntington-Whiteley kept her suitcase simple and prioritised one key dress silhouette to see her through her travels.

Now, I've monitored Huntington-Whiteley's style for quite some time now and I can tell you with confidence that she is a capsule wardrobe shopper. With a healthy helping of leggings, oversized blazers, and slingback shoes in her mix, it's clear that when the model finds an item she's interested in, she'll shop it out in all of her favourite colours and styles. This week it was the turtleneck long sleeve maxi dress that become the object of her affection. Doing the all of the wardrobe heavy lifting, I've spotted her style this trend on three times already over the past few days.

Selecting a jet black style, a warm beige shade and a mosaic-like metallic dress to see her through her Italian getaway, the model kept her accessories minimal in each instance, occasionally styling with a waist belt, but otherwise refraining from over complicating her look with lashings of jewellery.

With temperatures in the region oscillating between 15 and 23 degrees, Huntington-Whiteley's choice ensured she's remain comfortable from dawn until dusk—all whilst retaining her signature polished style.

As any outfit-obsessed person will gladly let you know, an excellent dress that goes with everything and makes you feel great is the holiday-packing jackpot. And, for these early spring days I think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley might have settled on the smartest style on the market.

To shop the dress trend that the model can't part with, read on to discover our favourite turtleneck maxi dresses to buy right now.

