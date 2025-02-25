The Graceful Trouser Trend Stylish Celebrities and Parisians Know Will Be Huge This Season
When you work in fashion and spend your days writing about trends, it can feel like a new noteworthy style emerges every minute. From fresh fabrics to innovative cuts and entirely original designs, the fashion world is a thrilling—if occasionally exhausting—place to be. Yet, amid the constant evolution, one category seems largely untouched by the rapid pace of change: trousers. With the perfect straight-leg, cigarette, and wide-leg cuts mastered long ago, it’s been a while since we’ve seen something genuinely fresh come through in this department. That is, until now.
This week, I spotted a silhouette that might just breakthrough as the next big trouser trend. Making an appearance in the front row of Burberry’s autumn/winter 2025 runway show, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley debuted one of the most elegant trouser styles I’ve seen in a long time: a pair of wrap trousers. Designed to give the illusion of a skirt or fold of fabric tied around the waist, her choice added volume, movement and ample chicness to her evening look, perfectly complementing the stylish setting.
While Huntington-Whiteley introduced the trend in the heart of London at one of the city's most important fashion events, across the Channel, I’ve noticed Parisians adopting the look in chic, understated ways. Styling simple black iterations with wardrobe staples like T-shirts and cardigans, they bring their signature ease to the trend, making it feel like a longtime wardrobe fixture rather than a fleeting novelty.
Blending the elegance of a draped skirt with the structured polish of classic trousers, this emerging piece makes a compelling case for a place in any capsule wardrobe. And with both high-street and designer brands embracing the silhouette, it won’t be long before fashion insiders are styling wrap trousers with the same enthusiasm as their go-to straight-leg pairs.
To explore the trend that’s already found a home in some elite wardrobes, keep scrolling for our curated edit of the best wrap trousers to buy now.
SHOP WRAP TROUSERS:
The elegant folds add a sleek focal point that makes these black trousers feel incredibly elegant.
Tick off two key trouser trends in one with a satin pair.
These come in UK sizes 6—22, as well as short, regular and long lengths.
Style with a simple black blouse or wear with a casual tee.
The pinstripe fashion trend is set to be a key silhouette this season.
The fact that COS has invested heavily in this trend is yet another sign of its relevance.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
