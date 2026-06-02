Spotted in New York: The Chicest Way to Wear Capris and Kitten Heels This Summer

If you're looking for a fail-proof summer outfit, kitten heels and capris are the answer. This combination trickled into the fashion zeitgeist last spring and became popular among the style set. However, in the past few weeks, as the weather has warmed up worldwide, the pairing—especially capris in pedal-pusher form—has been everywhere, more widespread than before—think Paris, London, L.A., and NYC. If you're now asking what to wear on top, look to Tessa Thompson, who is giving us inspiration for how to style these two pieces in an approachable, chic way.
This week, while in NYC, Thompson was spotted donning high-waisted pedal pushers and open-toe kitten heels. On top, she wore a sheer tee layered with a tank top and a barn jacket. Her accessories, which consisted of a baseball cap, a large tote bag, sporty sunglasses, and a chunky ankle bracelet, grounded the look while adding personality.
The tee and lightweight jacket paired well with the pants because Thompson opted for trouser-like capris. This choice allowed the casual elements of her top layers to juxtapose perfectly with the elegance of the pants and heels. Had she opted for capri leggings instead, the outfit would have lacked that essential contrast and interest, appearing entirely too casual.
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Most importantly, remember that the key to making capris or pedal pushers look the most flattering is to style them with kitten heels. Whether they're closed-toe mules, strappy slides, or thong sandals, the kitten heels will provide those extra one or two inches needed to visually lengthen the legs.
Scroll on to see Thompson's capri-pant outfit, and shop similar pedal pushers and open-toe kitten heels to re-create her look this summer.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.