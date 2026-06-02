If You Want to Look Rich in PVC Heels, J.Lo Just Wore the Pretty Skirt Trend That Works in 2026

When I think about controversial footwear trends, PVC shoes are usually the first that come to mind. I understand their appeal since they create clean, elongated lines on the body, but at the same time, it can be difficult for me to overlook the reality of wearing shoes with a plastic strap. Nevertheless, this style is a staple for the fashion elite, particularly Jennifer Lopez, who regularly pairs them with everything from casual denim to formal dresses. Most recently, though, she made the case for styling them with a slip skirt, and to be honest, I'm sold.
For her appearance on Watch What Happens Live WithAndy Cohen to promote her new Netflix movie Office Romance, J.Lo wore an elegant outfit consisting of a powder-pink cardigan, a light-pink maxi slip skirt, and beige PVC heels.
The widespread appeal of PVC footwear among insiders like J.Lo lies in its barely-there, naked look and feel. The transparent design is intentionally subtle, allowing the rest of the outfit to take center stage. Plus, the sleek design pairs especially well with a slinky maxi skirt because it maintains a continuous visual line rather than interrupting the silhouette at the ankle.
Latest Videos From
If you're inspired and want to re-create J.Lo's look for yourself this summer, keep scrolling to shop the best slip skirts and PVC heels.
Get J.Lo's Look
Joe's Jeans
The Dani Cashmere Cardigan
A lightweight sweater is a summer-wardrobe nonnegotiable.
Babaton
Slip Satin Maxi Skirt
Aritzia's best-selling skirt comes in 14 colors.
MANGO
Pointed-Heel Sandals
Endless styling possibilities.
Shop Slip Skirts and PVC Heels
Intimissimi
Silk Midi Skirt
If pink isn't your thing, champagne is a great alternative.
ZARA
Vinyl Strap Sandals
All I want to wear this summer is heeled flip-flops.
L'AGENCE
Perin Silk Midi Skirt
This looks a lot like J.Lo's skirt.
Black Suede Studio
Belle PVC Mules
These also come in black.
quince
100% Washable Silk Maxi Skirt
Sale alert!
Gianvito Rossi
Elle 55 Mules
You deserve to treat yourself to designer heels.
Reformation
Layla Silk Knee Length Skirt
Prepare to be sick of this beautiful hue this summer.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.