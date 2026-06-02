If You Want to Look Rich in PVC Heels, J.Lo Just Wore the Pretty Skirt Trend That Works in 2026

Jeans are fine, but J.Lo knows that slip skirts make PVC heels look chicer in 2026.

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Jennifer Lopez wears sunglasses and a pink cardigan.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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When I think about controversial footwear trends, PVC shoes are usually the first that come to mind. I understand their appeal since they create clean, elongated lines on the body, but at the same time, it can be difficult for me to overlook the reality of wearing shoes with a plastic strap. Nevertheless, this style is a staple for the fashion elite, particularly Jennifer Lopez, who regularly pairs them with everything from casual denim to formal dresses. Most recently, though, she made the case for styling them with a slip skirt, and to be honest, I'm sold.

For her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to promote her new Netflix movie Office Romance, J.Lo wore an elegant outfit consisting of a powder-pink cardigan, a light-pink maxi slip skirt, and beige PVC heels.

Jennifer Lopez wears a pink cardigan, pink slip skirt, and PVC heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The widespread appeal of PVC footwear among insiders like J.Lo lies in its barely-there, naked look and feel. The transparent design is intentionally subtle, allowing the rest of the outfit to take center stage. Plus, the sleek design pairs especially well with a slinky maxi skirt because it maintains a continuous visual line rather than interrupting the silhouette at the ankle.

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Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.