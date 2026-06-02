The It Bag Chic Moms in London Are Suddenly Wearing With Jeans and Boots

Suki Waterhouse is the exact kind of cool most people aspire to be. Her style is bohemian in a way that feels genuine, not like someone chasing the trend of the moment. Everything she wears exudes the exact kind of nonchalance you'd expect from a cool London mom. If she wears something, it just skyrockets to It status, which we do think might be the fate of the Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag she was just spotted wearing out.
The suede bag is a half-moon shape, which is on track to be everywhere in the coming months. It's not hard to see why: the shape is spacious but not bulky. You can easily throw everything you need for the day into it without having to worry about weighing yourself down. Suki clearly tosses the bag over her shoulder with ease. And while the bag has texture, it's the kind that's easy to wear with anything and won't feel too uncomfortable in the hotter temps.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.